Boy who attained 400 marks in KCPE herding livestock to raise fees

13 year old Joshua Kuyuni who attained 400 marks in KCPE herding livestock to raise fees. Kuyuni is pleading with well-wishers to assist him join Tenwek National School. [Photo/Standard]

A 13-year-old boy who got 400 marks in last year’s KCPE in Kajiado County has resorted to become a herds boy to raise Sh54, 000 that is required for him to join secondary school

Joshua Kuyuni, an orphan received an admission letter to join Tenwek National School, but has not been able to do so due to lack of school fees, two weeks after other Form Ones students reported to school.

“ I hope to have saved enough money to enroll in secondary school next year through herding cows and goats for our neighbours,” the former pupil at Bridge International Academy Isinya, where his education was fully sponsored.

Joshua who stays with his 25 year old brother and guardian Joseph Kuyuni, an ECDE teacher at Isinya town, was not only a top pupil at the school but also the best across all the chains of the Bridge private schools in the vast Kajiado county.

“I want to be a surgeon when I grow up and assist my big brother who is our sole breadwinner to fend for our four other siblings. If I become successful, I will not also forget other bright and needy pupils who have similar backgrounds to mine,” said Joshua.

According to Joseph, all efforts to apply for the available education scholarships for his brother were fruitless, despite him attaching the death certificates of their parents in the applications.

“Joshua at his young age is very stressed up and does not know what will happen to him if he does not secure a place in Form one. I will be very grateful for any help that will enable him achieve his dreams,” said Joseph.

Joshua needs to raise Sh53, 554 for him to join his school of choice that is located in Bomet County.

Joseph is also pleading with well-wishers to help him raise the fees and a further Sh 11,950 his brother needs to purchase school uniform and other personal effects the institution requires each student to have.

