Boy who attained 400 marks in KCPE herding livestock to raise fees

By Daniel Psirmoi | Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 12:30, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3
13 year old Joshua Kuyuni who attained 400 marks in KCPE herding livestock to raise fees. Kuyuni is pleading with well-wishers to assist him join Tenwek National School. [Photo/Standard]

A 13-year-old boy who got 400 marks in last year’s KCPE in Kajiado County has resorted to become a herds boy to raise Sh54, 000 that is required for him to join secondary school

Joshua Kuyuni, an orphan received an admission letter to join Tenwek National School, but has not been able to do so due to lack of school fees, two weeks after other Form Ones students reported to school.

“ I hope to have saved enough money to enroll in secondary school next year through herding  cows and goats  for our neighbours,” the former pupil at Bridge International  Academy  Isinya, where his education was fully sponsored.

Joshua who stays with his  25 year old  brother and guardian Joseph Kuyuni, an ECDE teacher  at Isinya  town, was not only a top pupil at the school but also the best  across all  the chains of the Bridge  private  schools in the vast Kajiado county.

“I want to be a surgeon when I grow up and assist my big brother who is our sole breadwinner to fend for our four other siblings. If I become successful, I will not also forget other bright and needy pupils who have similar backgrounds to mine,” said Joshua.

According to Joseph, all efforts to apply for the available education scholarships for his brother were fruitless, despite him attaching the death certificates of their parents in the applications.

“Joshua at his young age is very stressed up and does not know what will happen to him if he does not secure a place in Form one. I will be very grateful for any help that will enable him achieve his dreams,” said Joseph.

Joshua needs to raise Sh53, 554 for him to join his school of choice that is located in Bomet County.

Joseph is also pleading with well-wishers to help him raise the fees and a further Sh 11,950 his brother needs to purchase school uniform and other personal effects the institution requires each student to have.

