Police launch probe into the death of passenger while on transit

| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 10:18, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman died in a matatu(Photo: Courtesy)

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman died in a matatu after a suspected heart attack along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi.

The woman was to alight in Kinoo and had boarded a matatu from the city centre when the incident happened Sunday evening.

According to police, a tout who was collecting fare from the passengers realized she was not responding to his demands. It was then that they realized she had died. Police were called and picked the body to the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Dagoretti police boss Rashid Mohamed said they are investigating the circumstances of the death. He said they hope the planned autopsy on the body will reveal the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was Sunday night shot dead in a botched robbery incident in Dandora and a pistol found on him.

Police say his accomplices managed to escape on foot during the drama that broke out after an alarm was raised. This increases to five, the number of suspects shot dead by police over the weekend alone. Two were killed in Buruburu and two others along Enterprise Road. The cases of robberies have been on the rise in the city forcing police to act with brutal force.