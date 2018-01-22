Kimilili MP calls for police transfer over increased criminal activities

| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 10:11, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 10:19 GMT +3

Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa

Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa is calling for the transfer of all police officers in his constituency, saying they have overstayed.

The legislator said all long serving top police officers and their juniors should be moved out of the constituency, noting that some of them have been accused of working in cahoots with criminals, which has led to increased insecurity.

Barasa who spoke on Sunday during a public meeting at Katiba Grounds in Kimilili town following the killing of two students in the area, also called for the prosecution of security agents involved in crime.

On Saturday night two students were attacked by unknown people in Matili Village, with one of them getting killed on the spot.

The other died while receiving medical attention at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

In the past five months, over 12 people have lost their lives in the hands of machete wielding thugs. Several other people have been maimed by the group, with spate of attacks increasing in the last one month.

All this happens despite assurances by top police bosses in the area that they have boosted security and intensified police patrols.

At the charged public meeting over the weekend, a section of the residents claimed some police officers are involved in the attacks, noting that despite them reporting some of the criminals no action is taken.

"I am demanding for the immediate transfer of all police officers who have stayed for more than five years. All of those who have been mentioned to have been involved in crime to be subjected to thorough investigations and prosecuted," said Mr Barasa.

He blamed the overstaying of security agents in one station for the increased crime levels, noting that some officers have 'felt at home' in their areas of jurisdiction and forgotten their work.