Embakasi East MP Babu Owino released after spending two nights in police custody

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 15:27, Updated January 21st 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been released from police custody after spending two nights there over claims of assault.

Owino was arrested on Friday and police denied him bond until Sunday afternoon when they finally allowed him to leave.

This was after a section of his colleagues had protested his detention at the Parklands police station terming it political.

MPs Johnstone Sakaja, Junet Mohamed, Anthony Oluoch, George Aladwa, Gladys Wanga and former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra visited the station and condemned his detention.

It was then that the Officer Commanding Station decided to release him.

Owino claimed that his arrest was politically motivated. He alleged his political enemies were using the police to undermine him.

“I was baptized and I promised to be a different leader but they have now baptized me with fire,” said the MP.

He said he was arrested by about 17 officers and allegedly manhandled.

The legislator was arrested for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant in Nairobi’s Westlands and was held at the Parklands police station from Friday.

The MPs said Owino was not in ‘flight risk' adding that they will produce him in court on Monday ‘in person when wanted.’

Sakaja said the arrest was synonymous with the Nyayo days noting that the police were giving Jubilee government a bad name.

“Arresting someone on Friday for a crime he allegedly committed nearly two weeks ago is wrong,” said Sakaja.

The senator said even though he was against the political views of the arrested MP, he condemns the move by police.

“Even us in the Jubilee side cannot rejoice such action by police. The officers should not serve as tools to achieve political ends,” said Sakaja when he visited Owino.

NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga and Moses Wetang’ula visited the Member of Parliament at the Parklands police station and sought for his release in vain on Saturday afternoon. Wetang’ula termed his detention unlawful.

“It’s unfortunate that we are back to the draconian rule of law, Jubilee needs to stop misusing the police by detaining Owino unlawfully,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetangula also demanded the immediate release of 10 students from the University of Nairobi who were arrested taking to the streets barricading the parklands road demanding the release of Owino.

The students staged a protest on Saturday and barricaded roads near the police station before police dispersed them violently and arrested ten of them.

His arrest follows an incident in which a video went viral on social media showing the MP and his bodyguards roughing up security guards who declined to open a barrier for them for allegedly refusing to pay parking fees.

It is not clear why the officers decided to arrest him on a Friday when they knew they were not ready to charge him as required by law.

In September last year, the MP was also arrested minutes after he had been released on another incitement case.