Revealed: 10 schools whose KSCE exam results were cancelled

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 20th 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3

Form four candidates of Friends school Chebuyusi Boys High School sit their KCSE examinations in 2016. The school is among 10 whose KSCE results have been cancelled [Benjamin Sakwa|Standard]

Parents, students and teachers in 10 schools are reeling in shock after the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) quietly recalled their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

In the move which has sent shock-waves, Knec postponed the dreams of more than 1,500 students in their latest offensive against cheating in schools.

Top schools

The affected schools are spread across the length and breadth of the republic - Tenges Boys in Baringo, Chebuyusi in Kakamega, Mukubo in Central, Chalbi High School in Marsabit, Kibuline in Tigania West and Tawfiq High School.

In West Pokot, two schools are affected - St Cecilia Girls and Ortum Boys. From Nakuru is Kuilel High and from Makueni is Barazani Girls. Kibuline was however cleared to receive their results which had been suspended by Knec.

The separate decisions were communicated directly to the school managers this week after Knec investigations affirmed examination malpractices.

Some parents have vowed to challenge the move in court while others are considering re-sitting their pupils in this year’s examinations. Others are planning demonstrations against Knec to demand justification for the move.

“We shall not allow Knec to ruin the lives of our children. We will use all means to ensure Knec is held accountable. We will not just accept and move on,” Richard Kiriago fumed over the Chebuyusi cancellation.

In the school, 190 students were affected. When Education CS Fred Matiang’i released KCSE results last month, the school was ranked 16th nationally, second in Western and top in Kakamega County.

It had a mean score of 8.911 with all 190 candidates attaining the minimum university entry. All those scores now mean nothing to the examining body. “The results were released and we accessed them on the council’s portal. Students accessed their results through the SMS platform. What changed that led to the cancellation of results?” school principal Boniface Okoth posed.

“The council has condemned innocent students,” he added.

In Ortum, the more than 320 boys who braved the searing heat for four years are struggling to settle on their next move following the action that caught them flat-footed.

Principal Stephen Akuto said the school’s board will meet on Tuesday to seek the way forward for the boys.

“It is sad that results have been cancelled and there is no provision for an appeal,” he said.

English paper

The principal told Sunday Standard that he visited Knec offices on Wednesday and was taken through a report that established collusion among the students.

“It showed that the 320 candidates cancelled what they had written on a particular question and all wrote a wrong answer in the English Paper Two,” said Akuto.

He said one option is for the affected students to go back to school for another try. The institution had previously been ranked position 26 countrywide. The school’s principal Jonathan Siwanyang was among those affected by recent transfers.

He was moved to Chewoyet Boys while his counterpart at St Cecilia, whose results were equally cancelled, Mary Ruto, was moved to St Joseph’s Girls in Trans Nzoia.

Massive loses

Yesterday, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo faulted the heads whose schools were involved in examination irregularities, saying nullification will be a burden to a lot of parents.

“The two schools, Ortum and St Cecilia Chepararia, have lost more than Sh15 million each because students will not go to university but will instead go back to class,” he said.

Kenya National Parents Association chairperson Nicholas Maiyo called on teachers to play their role in imparting knowledge and discourage cheating.

Still, questions arise as to the manner in which the results were cancelled after students had accessed them.

Donald Sifuna, a parent, said the remedy for the problem is to sue the council for failure to discharge its mandate accordingly.

“Knec should tell us why they released the results and what transpired that led to cancellation of the results. We will not sit down and watch as a few people ‘kill’ our next generation through incompetence,” said Sifuna.

He said the processes that led to the cancellations were not fair as no one from the affected schools was interrogated.

“Knec had its invigilators and supervisors during the examination yet none of them has written a report on the matter showing that the school was involved in examination irregularities,” he said.