State official orders Nyumba Kumi champions to record expectant girls, women to tame alarming abortion rates

| Published Sat, January 20th 2018 at 09:37, Updated January 20th 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3

A State official has ordered Nyumba Kumi champions to take record of expectant girls and women to tame alarming abortion rates in a small village in Trans Nzoia County.

Sylvester Momanyi, the Milimani location chief in Kitale, where abortion is rampant, told The Saturday Standard he was working with members of Nyumba Kumi to take records of expectant girls and women, so that they can be able to know who has procured an abortion.

“Abortion is on the increase and the incident where babies are killed and bodies dumped in the area is worrying. My office is working with officials of Nyumba Kumi to take record of pregnant girls and women,” he said.

Nyumba Kumi officials will conduct a survey on expectant girls and women in their respective units and submit the records to his office.

“It is from these records that we will identify baby killers and take necessary action,” said Momanyi.

Cases of abortion are on the rise in Kibomet, Mitume, Kipsongo and Matisi, some of the highly populated estates in Kitale.

Last week, two babies were strangled and their remains dumped in Kitale town.

At Kitale’s Railway Line, a street boy found a body of two-month-old baby.