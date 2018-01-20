Why Malindi bishop Emmanuel Barbara will be laid to rest in Europe

| Published Sat, January 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 19th 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3

Catholic Bishops led by Arch-Bishop John Njue (front left) as they bless the casket with the body of the later Bishop Rev. Emmanuel Barbara of Malindi Diocese during a burial recquim mass service at Central Primary School grounds in Malindi, January 18, 2018. [Photo: Gideon Maundu/Standard].

Emmanuel Barbara, the Malindi Catholic bishop who died in his sleep has been eulogised as a humble and dedicated servant of God

Body of Malindi Catholic bishop Emmanuel Barbara will be flown to Malta in Europe for burial on January 25.

Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva said the church will obey Barbara’s will that he be buried in his family home.

“We arrived at the decision because of the will he left behind. I know many people have been wondering why the bishop was not buried here in the diocese like other bishops but we had to obey his wishes,” said Bishop Kivuva.

Catholic traditions

He said the decision was arrived at after consultation with head of the Kenyan Catholic Church John Cardinal Njue and senior clergy.

He was speaking at the late bishop’s mass held at Central Primary school grounds in Malindi Thursday evening, which was also attended by the late bishop’s relatives including his nephew Christopher Buttigieg and niece Josette Zammit .

Under Catholic traditions, bishops and priest are usually buried in the church compound where they are serving.

Cardinal Njue hailed his convictions and contributions. Cardinal Njue said the sudden death of the bishop is a wake up call to all Christians to prepare spiritually for the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference in Kenya and Homa Bay diocese Bishop Phillip Anyolo called for peace and cohesion.

Loved travelling

Bishop Barbara liked travelling and this earned him a Giriama community name ‘Tsawe Charo’ that loosely translates to a man who likes travelling.

“He has travelled to Malta in his death,” said bishop Kivuva.

The late bishop has been hailed as being humble, loving and a dedicated servant of God who was passionate about fighting for rights of the oppressed in society.

Father Anthony Kithema who read the eulogy said he was concerned when the bishop failed to come for morning prayers and efforts to reach him on his phone went unanswered.

It is then that a decision was made to break into his room where he was found still sleeping.

Together with the vicar general Fr Albert Buijs they called a doctor from the nearby St Benedict health centre who confirmed that the Bishop was dead.

