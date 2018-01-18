Kabando wa Kabando's mother tried to escape from murder scene

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 08:25, Updated January 18th 2018 at 08:31 GMT +3

Kabando wa Kabando Photo:Courtesy

A police officer yesterday told a Nyeri court that the mother of a former MP tried to run away from her assailant.

Patrick Oyalo, the investigating officer in the murder of the mother of former MP Kabando wa Kabando, said that from the scene, it was clear that Rose Wachera, 70, was trying to escape before she was overpowered.

ALSO READ: University don held over wife’s death freed on bail

Oyalo said Wachera's body was lying approximately 30 metres from the main house, an indication that she may have attempted to run away.

The officer, who was testifying before Justice Jairus Ngaah, said the body, which was lying in a pool of blood, was 12 metres from the main gate.

He said this indicated that Wachera had attempted to run away from her son, Caesar Thiari.

“It’s likely the accused beheaded his mother with a machete after chasing her in the compound,” the officer explained.

Thiari has been charged with the murder of his mother on July 27, 2014, at their home in Kaini village, Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

Inspector James Kiprotich, the 16th prosecution witness, who was in charge of the scene-of-crime department in the DCI’s Nyeri office, produced 13 photographs of the scene.

The court will on March 8, 2018, rule on whether Thiari has a case to answer.

ALSO READ: Body of Kakamega woman found dumped in pit latrine