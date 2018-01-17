Two Marimba Investment touts charged with murder of motorist

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 13:53, Updated January 17th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3

It is alleged that the two killed Joseph Ng'ethe Kiarie on December 24, 2017.

Nairobi, Kenya: Two touts belonging to Marimba Investment have been arraigned in court to face murder charges.

George Irungu Maina and Ian Mbungua appeared before Lady Justice Jessie Lessit but did not plead to charges since they did not have a lawyer.

The prosecution told the court that the two are fit to stand trial.

The matter will be mentioned on January 24 when the two are expected to answer to murder charges.

Lessit directed that they be remanded at Industrial Area Prison.

It is alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by the matatu crew on Christmas Eve in Nairobi after an altercation over a minor accident.

The former Maseno University student leader had complained that the driver of the minibus was in the wrong but he was outnumbered in his quest for compensation for the damage to his vehicle.

On Monday the high court declined to allow Marimba Sacco to continue with their operations.

Judge Roselyn Aburili had earlier said that the court cannot review an administration Act unless all other internal mechanisms set by law are fully exhausted.

Further, the judge said that the Suspension letter or notice was issued within the parameter of the act in the regulation of public service vehicles.