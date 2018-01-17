Kitui families face off in Wiper Party nominations Next Story
Edith Nyenze wins Wiper ticket for Kitui West MP

By Hillary Orinde | Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 09:36, Updated January 17th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze’s widow, Edith will fly the Wiper Party flag at the Kitui West parliamentary seat by-election slated for March 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo dilemma over ticket in mini-poll to replace Nyenze

Edith clinched the ticket with 13,338 votes against her sole rival Maluki Kitili’s 2, 663 votes.

The nominations was dubbed to have rekindled an epic political battle that dated to the 1970s when the Nyiva-Nyenze families were pitted against each other.

Maluki Kitili is the son of former Cabinet minister Nyiva Mwendwa who have dominated the parliamentary seat since 1974.

An earlier publication on Standard Digital Nyiva- Nyenze political rivalry returns in new poll detailed how power changed hands among the ruling families.

The parliament seat fell vacant barely three months after the former MP, the late Francis Nyenze was sworn into office.

Francis Nyenze died on December 6, 2017 after fighting colon cancer for nine years.

