MPs sign affidavit in support of Raila swearing in

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 16th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala give NASA leader Raila Odinga a holy Bible as a birthday gift at Kakamega Golf Hotel on January 7, 2017. [Photo/BENJAMIN SAKWA]

At least 50 NASA MPs have signed an affidavit in support of Opposition leader Raila Odinga's swearing-in as the people's president.

This followed a campaign four MPs had launched earlier to weed out 'moles' and colleagues who are not committed to the swearing-in plan.

In the affidavit, the MPs also support the swearing-in of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila's deputy.

The four MPs calling themselves Tangaza Msimamo Team, led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, said they were targeting over 100 lawmakers to make a commitment to support Raila's swearing-in slated for January 30.

The legislators, the other three are ODM director of Political Affairs and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, his Makueni counterpart Dan Maanzo and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, promised to ensure the swearing-in of Raila and Kalonzo does not fail.

"MPs and senators should acknowledge they understand the Constitution and fully support people’s assemblies. They are also expected recognise Raila and Kalonzo as the president and deputy of the People’s Republic.

"I recognise Raila and Kalonzo as president and deputy president of the People’s Republic having been duly elected by the people of Kenya in exercise of their sovereign power granted under the Constitution of Kenya (2010),” the affidavit reads in part.

The loyalty pledge, to be signed by the commissioner of oaths, notes the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s orders to open the agency's servers.

It says the servers contained the actual, accurate and final results of the Presidential Elections during the August 8, 2017 showpiece.

“Had the IEBC complied with the Supreme Court’s orders and opened the servers, those results would have shown the winner of the presidential election was Raila,” the affidavit says.

Yesterday, Malala said they would ask governors and the coalition's principal to also sign the affidavit after MPs and senators were done, to ensure everyone's commitment to the plan was absolute.

NASA has 127 members of the National Assembly, 27 senators and 18 governors.

"We want to make sure before we get to the eventual date, we have brought everybody on board. We also want to know who is with us and who is not," said Malala.

He said they would launch a drive to collect signatures in support of Raila's swearing-in today. "We hope to be done by Friday this week," he said.

"We want to finish the process before MPs proceed for induction of House committees in Mombasa at the end of this week,” said Malala.

Osotsi insisted loyalty remained key to the success of NASA's agenda. He said they would ask parties affiliated to NASA to discipline those who do not sign the affidavit.

"They will be accused of failing to support the coalition's course.

“If you are a true NASA supporter and was elected on the same coalition, then you must either toe the line or ship out. There is no two ways about it. It is about time we brought unity and a sense of purpose in parties and coalition,” said Osotsi.

NASA leadership has insisted they do not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Raila boycotted the repeat presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court on October 26 last year, accusing the electoral commission of failing to implement reforms that would ensure a free and fair exercise.

Last week, some Kisii MPs, led by Kitutu Chache's MP Richard Onyonka broke ranks with NASA and said although they have issues with how the presidential election was handled, President Kenyatta was legally in office.

Onyonka said they did not agree with plans by NASA members to swear in Raila and Kalonzo.

“Uhuru was sworn in according to the Constitution. I have no problem with those who want Raila as people’s president but I know Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta as president of Kenya," the MP said.

Finalising plans

Malala said the NASA Assumption of Office Committee, installed late last year, was finalising plans for their leader's inauguration day.

"It is the responsibility of all elected leaders to ensure the momentum is kept high. We know millions of Kenyans are following the matter and are eager to hear what is happening as far as the swearing-in of the people’s president and deputy president is concerned. We need to ensure the event is one of its kind. We have set the tempo by separating the chaff from the wheat."