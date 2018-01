| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 19:08, Updated January 15th 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

Efforts to contain the fire are underway. [Photo: Courtesy]

A fire incident has been reported at Wilson Airport.

The fire has engulfed part of AMREF building at the Nairobi airport.

No casualties have been reported.

Efforts to contain the inferno are underway.

More to follow…