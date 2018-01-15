MP injured in violence at funeral Previous Story
Body of woman who went missing found dumped in pit latrine

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 09:52, Updated January 15th 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3
Body of Kakamega woman who went missing a week ago was recovered from a pit latrine. (Photo: Nathan Ochunge)

Kakamega, Kenya: A 55-year-old woman who went missing last week has been found dead and the body dumped in a pit latrine. The woman comes from Mukhweya village in Matungu. Relatives said they suspected a family member was behind the killing over a land feud.

Those who spoke to The Standard yesterday alleged the woman was killed for rejecting plans to have the land leased. “A land feud erupted last year but we decided as a family to demarcate it and give the warring parties their share,” said the woman's step-daughter. She added that the family suspected something was amiss when a relative re-constructed the latrine, which was not in need of repair. She said the suspect took off when neighbours questioned him on the woman's whereabouts.

Matungu OCPD Paul Kiprono said the body had head injuries most likely from a crude weapon.

County to construct governance college

Police arrest 65 year old man for killing wife

Three deny issuing titles for public land

Do you think Jubilee unga subsidy was political ploy?

