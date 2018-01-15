Uniform suppliers make a kill as parents pay through the nose

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 21:12 GMT +3

CS Fred Matiang’i

Parents are spending thousands of shillings on school uniform because of cartel-like deals between schools, uniform distributors, and suppliers, The Standard can report.

A number of schools have directed parents to buy more expensive items in particular shops under an exclusive arrangement with suppliers.

ALSO READ: Universities innovate in heated battle for students

While some have opted to have parents purchase the items at the school premises at a higher cost than the market rate, some have made arrangements with distributors.

In some schools in Nairobi parents are paying Sh4,000 for a fleece jacket, two sweaters at Sh2,000 each, swimming costume Sh2,800, three skirts at Sh1,800 each. Two pairs of shoes, black and brown, are going for Sh3,000 each, physical education shorts Sh1,000, shirts or blouses each Sh600, and at least four pairs of socks at Sh250 each.

In schools situated in cold areas, uniform for girls includes at least three blouses, black leather shoes, sports shoes, games kits, three sweaters, leg warmers, socks, three skirts, socks, marvins, gloves, and blazers or trench coats.

The requirements for boys include trousers, shirts, sweaters, sport shoes, marvins, trench coats, blazers, gloves, and at least three pairs of socks. These items cost at least Sh15,000.

Parents are spending as much as Sh10,000 on uniform, with claims that some school heads were colluding with suppliers to exploit them.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that some public primary schools had joined the fray of charging high fees for uniform.

In some schools, a Class One learner's uniform costs between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000 and tuition Sh18,000, inclusive of lunch.

Several schools in western Kenya were found to be charging more for school uniform than tuition.

ALSO READ: Universities’ pain as first year selection process begins

For instance, Nambale Urban Secondary School in Busia County is charging Sh5,000 for uniform, which ismore than the Sh3,000 students are required to pay in the second term as tuition fees. Parents are required to pay Sh6,500 for first term.

At St Mary's Mumias Girls, parents are required to pay Sh14,920 for uniform and another Sh2,800 for mattresses.

Wilson Balongo, a parent, said he had spent Sh11,000 on school uniform that entailed two sweaters, three blouses, three skirts, and five pairs of socks for his daughter who joined State House Girls.

The school had directed parents to buy the items at a specific shop in Nairobi.

“I spent more on school items compared to the Sh27,000 first term school fees,” he said.

Primary public schools in Nairobi are referring parents to specific shops to buy uniform for learners.

SPECIFIC SHOPS

ALSO READ: Why school buses must be yellow

In Bungoma and Vihiga counties, parents expressed shock over increased uniform charges but went ahead to have their children admitted anyway.

“We would wish to have this issues looked into by the relevant authorities. Our hands are tied and we cannot question the new charges in the open since our children could be victimised,” said a Vihiga parent who sought anonymity.

Trying to justify why the charges were high, a number of head teachers said students were usually issued with more than one pair of uniform.

They also argued that the harsh economic times had led to increased prices of garments and other items required by students.

The Standard has also learnt that students in public secondary schools would get the State-sponsored tuition fees, the cost of uniform was out of the reach of many, resulting in the extension of the reporting dates.

School managers have been accused of overburdening parents after the national government announced that it would cater for tuition fees in boarding secondary schools and introduced free secondary day education.

The Kenya National Parents Association wants the Government to come up with a policy to streamline the buying of uniform and cushion parents from cartels in the industry. Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Education for leaving parents at the mercy of the cartels and school heads.

“We are having numerous complaints from parents. What was the use of saying there is free education when parents have to pay exorbitant fees for uniform? Nobody is talking about the issue of uniform. The ministry is silent as parents pay through the nose,” said Mr Maiyo.

TYPES OF UNIFORM

ALSO READ: Principals to stay put

But Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Alfred Indimuli defended school heads.

“It will be unfair to condemn without first finding out how many types of uniform a student should buy. We have areas that are very cold. This means that the students must come with other types to chothes to protect themselves from extreme weather,” said Mr Indimuli.

However, he explained that school heads had agreed that for the purpose of having the same colour, texture, and quality, uniform should be purchased at the school at the market rate.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers said lack of policy guidelines on school uniform makes it difficult to regulate the sector.

“Is there a policy on school uniform? It would be far cheaper if parents purchased the uniforms in school,” said Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

“...there is need to re-look at the policy and decide whether students should have uniform or not,” said Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori.

ALSO READ: Girl who turned up for Form One with 'nothing'