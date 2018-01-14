NCIC asked to take action against Governor Mandago for ethnic profiling

| Published Sun, January 14th 2018 at 14:59, Updated January 14th 2018 at 15:17 GMT +3

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago during a meeting with county elders in 2017. [Photo by Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Political leaders in Nakuru want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against Governor Jackson Mandago for ethnic profiling of people residing in Uasin Gishu County.

The leaders led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the profiling of a section of people in the county is miscalculated and might lead to ethnic clashes like the one experienced in 2007/8 post-election violence.

Kinyanjui said the government should address the issue where a section of individuals feel isolated and sidelined should be addressed for national integration and unity.

“Having a section of individuals who feel isolated and sidelined should be addressed and a quick solution found because we cannot have people living in fear in any part of the country,” said Kinyanjui.

The governor was speaking after a video emerged showing small scale traders from Eldoret town being harassed by county enforcement officers and their produce destroyed.

Governor Kinyanjui asked Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago to help in finding amicable solution to tame fear among locals.

“Leaders should help in preaching peace among locals, to ensure there is cohesion,” he said.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri on his part accused Mandago of divisive tribal politics that continue to divide people who reside in Uasin Gishu.

Ngunjiri said President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the past five years worked with his deputy William Ruto and that they shall not allow some individuals to divide Kenyans.

“Mandago should stop tribal politics because we have seen the president and his deputy work together. He should be investigated and action taken against him,” said Ngunjiri.

He added that all Kenyans should be accorded equal employment opportunities and trading platforms despite without considering their tribes.

“Kenyans should be employed everywhere so long as they have qualifications. We can choose our friends but not a neighbor,” he said.

Also present at the thanks giving event was Huruma Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Kiiru Chomba who said the most affected people in ethnic profiling are small scale traders.

Chomba said the traders face hostility from county enforcement officers who raid their stalls in market and on streets, brutally attack them and destroy their produce.

“Small scale traders have nowhere to trade their wares because whenever they move to market, they are beaten and their goods destroyed by county askaris,” said Chomba.

The MCA regretted that despite notifying various authorities about harassment, no action has been taken.

More to follow