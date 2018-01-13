Two dead, six seriously injured in Mombasa Road accident

| Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 19:16, Updated January 13th 2018 at 19:25 GMT +3

The mangled wreckage at the scene of accident [Steve Nzioka| Standard]

Two people have died on the spot, six others seriously injured following an accident that happened shortly after 4:30pm Sunday, January 13 involving a probox and a Chania Executive bus.

The accident occurred at Oloitoktok junction along Mombasa-Nairobi highway some meters to Emali Bridge.

According to a witness account, Mr. Alfred Mutuku, an employee of Standard Gauge Railway, Emali station, the bus was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa and the probox was from Sultan to Masimba.

“The accident happened at the Oloitoktok junction some meters to the Emali Bridge where out of the four occupants in the probox, two people were pulled out dead with the other two had critical injuries”, said Mr. Mutuku.

The fatalities were the probox driver identified as Isaak kiio, and unidentified woman about 30 years.

A Police report from Emali AP post, reported that the bus had thirty six occupants at the time of the accident.

The report further explained that the probox tried to overtake before meeting the speeding bus head-on.

Those injured are receiving treatment at Kilome Nursing Home.