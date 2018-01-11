Nyeri-Nyahururu crash driver ignored mum’s plea to slow down—survivor

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 17:34, Updated January 11th 2018 at 18:01 GMT +3

The matatu that killed nine people on the Nyeri-Nyahuru road on Tuesday. All the passengers were from the same village and were back from a burial, [James Munyeki, Standard].

It is emerging that the driver of the matatu that killed nine people from the same village on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road Tuesday ignored pleas to slow down—including his own mother’s.

It was a double tragedy as the passengers were on their back from a burial at Mukuweini, Nyeri.

Ms. Leah Waruiono who is recuperating at Nyahururu county referral hospital told Standard Digital they had pleaded several times with the driver not to speed but to no avail.

She said that the vehicle had 17 passengers on board against the traffic rules.

"When we left Nyahururu to Nyeri in the morning, we had to plead with the driver not to speed. He obliged with this but things changed on our way back," she recalled.

She said that on their way back, the driver started speeding after Nyeri town. We had to plead with him several times," she recalled.

Ms. Waruinu said that upon reaching Ndaragwa town, the driver started speeding again despite calls by his mother not to do so.

The mother has since been admitted to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

The survivor said the crash happened at the Ndary Hill descend.

"I was thrown out of the window and I became unconscious. I just found myself in the hospital bed" she said.

Many questions have been raised as to how an overloaded public service vehicle could have passed several police checks unstopped.

Governor Francis Kimemia and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni have called for thorough investigations into the matter.

They will be buried at a mass burial on Tuesday according to one of the organisers , Charles Karinga.