Deputy IGs and Director of Criminal Investigations jobs advertised

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 11:57, Updated January 11th 2018 at 15:28 GMT +3

National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnston Kavuludi during a Police officers’ vetting exercise in Nakuru on August 31, 2016. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]

Two days after opposition chief Raila Odinga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of usurping the functions of independent institutions in appointing top police bosses, the National Police Service Commission has advertised top police jobs.

Advertised are the positions of Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police Service, Deputy Inspector General in charge of Administration Police Service and the Director of Criminal Investigations.

The advert by the Johnston Kavuludi-led National Police Service Commission comes after the President dropped Joel Kitili for Edward Njoroge Mbugua as the Acting Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police.

Noor Yarao Gabao took over as the Deputy IG in charge of Administration Police Service, a position previously held by Samuel Arachi.

Former National Police Spokesman George Maingi Kinoti was appointed to take over as the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

All the officers were appointed in acting capacities and have since assumed office.

Raila criticised the reshuffle saying President Uhuru had resorted an imperious rule and taken over the role of the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

“The open recruitment paints a pattern of systematic undermining of supposedly independent constitutional offices in a bid to cement dictatorship and resurrect personal rule,” he said in a statement.

This is as President Uhuru Kenyatta maintained that he had followed the due law and held consultations in making the changes.

“I would also like to inform the country that on the advice of the National Police Service Commission and in consultation with the Inspector-General and in line with Regulation 26 of the National Police Service Commission Act Recruitment and Appointments Regulations 2015, the following officers are appointed in Acting capacity until processed by the commission in accordance with the said law,” he said on January 5 when he also named his piecemeal cabinet.

Article 132(2) and section 17 of the National Police Service Act gives provisions for the President to make such appointments.

Hitherto, the National Police Service Commission Act also outlines the process of appointing senior police officers.

National Police Service Commission has called on applicants who merit the three positions to make their submissions before Monday January 15, 2018 before 5pm.