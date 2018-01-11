11 people killed in the city within the last 48 hours

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 10th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Police officer at the scene where three suspected gangsters were shot along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway. [Photo by Boniface Thuku/Standard]

Eleven people have been killed in separate crime related incidents in Nairobi as police struggle to contain the situation.

The incidents happened in the last 48 hours in different places and include the killing of a police constable whose gun was stolen by his attackers.

Two pedestrians were shot and injured in one of the incidents in Kariobangi.

According to police, seven of the dead were suspected thugs and were killed in two separate incidents. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

The first incident happened in Kawangware where four suspected thugs were shot dead on Tuesday morning and a motorcycle they had stolen recovered.

The four were cornered at Gatina by police and killed in a chase at about 3am, witnesses and police said. This was after they had allegedly attacked and robbed a motorcyclist of his motorcycle earlier on in the area while armed with knives.

Police say the men had been linked to a series of robberies in the area that also prompted the reaction.