MCAs sue to retain hefty pay

Members of County Assemblies have joined MPs in seeking to stop the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) from capping their pay.

On Monday, the county lawmakers filed a case arguing they deserved higher salaries that are commensurate with their services.

Through their umbrella body –County Assemblies Forum – the MCAs expressed their displeasure over SRC’s move to slash allowances and scrap car grants.

“The unlawful decision seeks to vary, to their disadvantage and detriment, the remuneration and benefits payable to State officers serving in the county assemblies contrary to basic labour laws,” the court papers filed by lawyer James Mbugua read in part.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed not allow lawmakers to increase their salaries or even enjoy the previous level of pay.

The President rebuked them for resisting a modest pay cut. SRC’s move would have saved the excheque Sh8.8 billion.

SRC did away with the MCAs' sitting allowances, car grants and reduced allowances, which included mileage allowances.

The commission did not carry out job evaluation on the exercise before drawing their conclusion, the MCA’s claimed.

“The unprocedural and illegal decision continues to unduly curtail, deny and take away the rights and entitlement to annual salary increment, mortgage and transport,” reads the suit.

“The implementation of the impugned decision will unduly undermine the due efficient operation of the 47 county assemblies and county governments.”

The wage bill for 700,000 public employees stands at Sh627 billion, which accounts for half of the Government’s revenue.

In the suit, MCAs argue that their predecessors got better the perks, which they should also enjoy.

“Members of the National Assembly, Senators and MCAs got a rude shock following the removal of claimable mileage allowances. This will now be calculated once and paid through the payroll. However, other benefits including a medical scheme were not affected.

“The respondent failed to take into account relevant factors including the legal and economic environment and the need to ensure equity and competitiveness in reviewing pay,” they argue.