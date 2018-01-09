Nyong’o tells political rivals not to celebrate his illness Previous Story
Two people die, five injured in Kisumu road accident

By James Omoro | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:25, Updated January 9th 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3

Two people died on the spot while five others sustained serious injuries in a road accident along Kendu Bay – Katito road.

A sixty year old woman identified as Roselida Ng’undo and another woman who had not been identified lost their lives in the accident which occurred at Maembe Mbili Village near Nyakwere trading centre along the border of Kisumu and Homa Bay counties on Monday evening.

The accident occurred after a Toyota Probox in which they boarded suffered a tyre burst and rolled several times.

The victims were travelling from a burial at a village near Kendu Bay town, Homa Bay County towards Katito Township in Kisumu County.

Eye witnesses said the vehicle lost control and rolled on the road side.

“The vehicle was moving at a very high speed when we suddenly heard the tyre burst. It nearly hit pedestrians who were trekking beside the road,” said a witness.

Meanwhile, a class two boy Lorex Ochieng, 9, suffered head injuries while another 12-year-old boy identified as Clanton Omondi suffered injuries on his upper hands.

The Probox driver Jeremiah Odek and Caroline Akoth, 37, suffered head injuries. Nancy Onyango, 38, suffered injuries on various parts of the body.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said the bodies were moved to Nyakach Sub County Hospital Mortuary.

“The injured occupants were taken to Nyadero Private Hospital for medication,” said Tum.

Tum said the accident was under investigations.

