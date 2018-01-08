Class four pupil hangs himself over Sh100 bet Previous Story
EACC detectives arrest senior police officer in Mombasa

By Waweru Titus | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 19:13, Updated January 8th 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3
  • A Police officer has been arrested in Mombasa by EACC officials
  • He was apprehended for allegedly soliciting for a bribe to release suspect
  • The suspect was nabbed on January 7, 2018 for an undisclosed offence

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a senior police officer in Mombasa.

The EACC officials on Monday apprehended Kiembeni Deputy OCS John Shikondi for allegedly soliciting for a Sh8,000 bribe to release a suspect.

“EACC Mombasa received a complaint from a resident of Mtopanga location, Mombasa, that the Deputy OCS Kiembeni Police Station Mr John Shikondi was requesting for a financial advantage of Sh10,000 in order to release a member of of a local community-based Organization located at Mtopanga from the police custody,” read a statement seen seen by Standard Digital.

The man had been arrested by the Deputy OCS on January 7, 2018 for an undisclosed offence.

The police officer was nabbed at Billionaire Club at Kiembeni after receiving a bribe of Sh8,000.

The detectives also recovered his certificate of appointment and a fire arm, Cesca pistol, with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was later booked at Port Police Station pending further investigations.

