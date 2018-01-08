Kenyan born-Australian Senator pays courtesy call to Nyeri Governor

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 14:20, Updated January 8th 2018 at 16:03 GMT +3

Kenyan born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi speaks to relatives and friends at Hiriga Village in Mathira Nyeri County. She is the first Australian Senator of African descent. [Photo by Kibata Kihu/Standard]

Kenyan Born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi on Monday said that she was going to seek ways to highlight the opportunities available for Kenyans to do business with their Australian counterparts.

Speaking during a courtesy call to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Ms Gichuhi said there were opportunities for education and trade with Australia, creating awareness would bridge the wide trade gap between the two countries.

She pointed out having her roots in Kenya gave her a unique perspective on African and Kenyan issues and be in a position to present them to fellow Australians and the senate.

“I think the trade gap between the two countries can be traversed if we highlight the opportunities that Kenya has to offer to Australian businesses and vice versa these are some of the issues I am passionate about,” Ms Gichuhi said.

The Senator who is visiting Kenya for a month said she was happy that Kenya had adopted the new constitution and was implementing devolution which she noted would impact the lives of Kenyans across the country.

“As Kenyans you should know that you are on the right track, devolution is one of the avenues that will lead to positive change in the economy and livelihood of people living in rural areas,” She noted.

As an Australian citizen she noted that her country had been a democracy for 200 years while Kenya only gained independence 54 years ago.

Therefore political landscape of the two countries was different in terms of maturity and progress.

“Give yourselves time to adapt the new constitution and it is normal to experience Constitutional crisis in the beginning however you have made tremendous progress and it is evident,” She pointed out.

MS Gichuhi encouraged Nyeri leaders to work closely to ensure empowerment of both boys and girls and partners with the country in education opportunities.

Governor Kahiga said residents were proud of Ms Gichuhi’s achievements having been raised and born in Kenya.

“We are happy with the Senator’s accomplishments and she is an inspiration to women and Kenyans across the country,” He noted.

He noted that his administration would discuss ways to create awareness on the opportunities available for partnership within the country.

Ms Gichuhi also paid a courtesy call to the Nyeri county Assembly where she met with the Speaker John Kaguchia and leaders of the county assembly.

Kaguchia said the county assembly leadership had agreed to call for a special sitting next week for the Senator to address the members.

“As an Australian senator she has great insights on legislations and hopefully we can learn from her as we prepare for her to address the assembly next week,” he pointed out.

