Leaders gift Raila with Holy Book for ‘swearing-in’ (photos)

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 00:10, Updated January 8th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was given a Bible as a gift by leaders as he marked his 73rd birthday on Sunday.

Leaders in Kakamega gave Raila the Holy Book and asked him to take oath during his planned swearing-in this month.

The gift was presented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on behalf of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators.

According to Mr Malala, National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs will swear an affidavit to recognise Raila as ‘people's president’.

Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala gives NASA leader Raila Odinga a Holy Bible as a birthday gift at Kakamega Golf Hotel on January 7, 2017. BY BENJAMIN SAKWA

Leaders elated as Senator Cleophas Malala gives Opposition leader Raila Odinga a Bible on January 7, 2017. [BY BENJAMIN SAKWA]

Raila shares a cake with Kakamega residents to mark 73rd birthday during the launch of Western region People’s Assembly function at Kakamega Golf hotel on January 7, 2018. [BY BENJAMIN SAKWA]

Opposition chief Raila Odinga with leaders from Western region at Kakamega Bus Park during the launch of Western region People’s Assembly rally on January 7, 2018. [BY BENJAMIN SAKWA]

Raila gives a cake to Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula at Kakamega Golf Hotel on January 7, 2018. [BY BENJAMIN SAKWA]

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader also announced his swearing-in date as the ‘people’s president’.

Speaking on Sunday in Kakamega, Raila vowed that he would be sworn in on January 30, 2018 together with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Opposition chief also dared the Government to arrest him and NASA leaders after the inauguration.

"On January 30, I will be sworn in and this time it's a real deal and anyone saying its treason let him come and arrest us. The event is not only about carrying the Bible and saying 'I swear', we want to make it real. We want this swearing-in process to be inclusive of all Kenyans. That's why we are discussing before we go ahead,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and other leaders.

Kenyans on Sunday also took to Twitter using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayRaila to send Raila happy birthday messages.

Opposition leaders and supporters in Western region surprised the Opposition leader with a cake in celebration of his 73rd birthday, moments before the start of People’s Assembly forum in Kakamega.

Raila arrived in Kakamega Sunday morning accompanied by Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula among other NASA leaders for the People’s Assembly session.

