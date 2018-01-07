Raila: I will be sworn in and anyone saying its treason let him come and arrest us

| Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 19:15, Updated January 7th 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has announced his swearing-in date as the ‘people’s president’.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Sunday, Raila vowed that he would be sworn in on January 30, 2018.

The Opposition chief also dared the Government to arrest him and NASA leaders after the inauguration.

"On January 30, I will be sworn in and this time it's a real deal and anyone saying its treason let him come and arrest us. The event is not only about carrying the Bible and saying 'I swear', we want to make it real. We want this swearing-in process to be inclusive of all Kenyans. That's why we are discussing before we go ahead,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and other leaders.

Kenyans on Sunday also took to Twitter using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayRaila to send happy birthday messages to Raila as he turned 73.

Opposition leaders and supporters in Western region surprised the Opposition leader with a cake in celebration of his 73rd birthday, moments before the start of People’s Assembly forum in Kakamega.

Raila arrived in Kakamega Sunday morning accompanied by Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula among other NASA leaders for the People’s Assembly session.

The following are some of the tweets on Raila's birthday:

@KitoiO When darkness is so thick, there is hope that light will come in the morning. You @RailaOdinga baba is the dawn of a better and a united country. Never let go of your vision for our country Kenya. #HappyBirthdayRaila

@davidmu31 #HappyBirthdayRaila The Joshua we are looking up to. I wish you a strong and healthy days ahead. Have a blast BABAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!! I have your present and I will hand it over to you. Enjoy your D-day the peoples President.

@Solicitor_001 #HappyBirthdayRaila Jakom you are the best gift to Kenya, keep the fire burning @RailaOdinga

@patiesyombua You have been courageous even in adversity, not for you, your family but for all of us 40M Kenyans and we say thanks to God for giving us you. We honor and celebrate you. Live long and healthy to fulfill your desire and wishes for a better Kenya. #HappyBirthdayRaila