How Rotich braved Eurobond ghosts to retain his docket

He has retained the plum job. Neither the Eurobond ghosts nor the never ending debt debate could trigger President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich from the Cabinet.

While the fate of 13 other men and women he has worked with in Kenyatta’s Cabinet hang in balance, Mr Rotich is free to wake up on Monday and set the wheels of economy in motion.

His tenure in office has had the good, the bad and the ugly side. But at least, unlike his predecessor in the Finance docket Njeru Githae, the soft spoken CS spared Kenyans from “rats-can-be-a-delicacy-too,” moment. However, that has meant living on borrowed means.

During Rotich’s stay in office, Jubilee has come under sharp focus on the debt level. But he has stayed put -- always downplaying the fear that debt levels were hitting dangerous zones.

“I think one of these days we should organise for an outing on debt. I will be glad to answer all your concerns,” he told the press.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the government closed last year with domestic debt at Sh2.22 trillion.

High level trade meetings -- the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (2015), Tokyo International Conference of Africa’s Development (2016), sixth Tokyo International Conference and 10th WTO Ministerial Conference -- offered him a good opportunity to sell Kenya to foreign investors.

And even when the President defied Rotich’s position and that of CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge on interest rates, the CS exercised caution while commenting on the matter.

Rotich is set to overtake his boss, Kenyatta, on the number of years a minister has stayed at the Treasury. He heads into his fifth year which will see him match Musalia Mudavadi (1993–1997). The President served from 2009-2012.

And if he retains his job till 2022, he will beat the tenure of Arthur Magugu who served from 1981 to 1988. Former President Kibaki served the longest (1969–1981).

