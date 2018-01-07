Is Mbugua President's most trusted cop?

| Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 6th 2018 at 21:18 GMT +3

President Uhuru appointed 55 year old Edward Njoroge Mbugua as the acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Service [Courtesy]

The appointment of Edward Njoroge Mbugua as the acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Service confirms the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has in him.

He replaces Joel Kitili who also served as head of Presidential Escort at one time. That he is being replaced by Mr Mbugua who is approaching retirement age, speaks volumes of the Head of State’s decison.

ALSO READ: Get the Cabinet right for Kenya to strike the right trajectory

The new acting DIG is above 55 years and was to retire had it not been for the new appointment.

The appointment of acting DCI Director General George Kinoti, DIG in charge of Administration Police Noor Gabow and Mbugua’s show the President’s attempt to revamp management of security in the country.

Mbugua has been described by those who have worked with him as a quiet and hard working man.

The former Eastern deputy Provincial Police Officer also worked as the Mombasa County Commander.

“He listens and accepts advice from all and is always interested in others people’s opinion,” a colleague said of Mbugua.

His appointment is expected to trigger major changes of personnel within the Kenya Police Service to reflect national balance.

Insiders reveal that Kitili was replaced to stop alleged favoritism of one community.

On the day he was replaced, he had attended the inauguration of Fundisho Police station at the Kenya Police College, a week before the pass out parade and appointed a senior officer as the deputy commandant of the college and another from the same community as the OCS Fundisho police station to the chagrin of staff.

ALSO READ: Why six CSs were retained by Uhuru

Shortly after the announcement, he received information of his replacement and instructions to proceed to the Public Service Commission for redeployment.