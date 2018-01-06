Kiraitu appoints a pending bills scrutiny committee

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (right) with his Deputy Titus Ntuchiu speak to journalists on January 4, 2018. The Governor launched the county Pending bill committee which will see to it that contractors who delivered in the previous government are paid their Sh1.3 billion [Peter Muthomi| Standard]

The County Government has announced a seven-man team to verify Sh1.3 billion of debts inherited from the Peter Munya's regime.

According to Governor Kiraitu Murungi, the Pending Bills Scrutiny Committee will confirm that the debts were genuine and incurred in compliance with the procurement process.

ALSO READ: Sh80 million set aside for milk to pre-schools

A former chairman of Quantity Surveyors in the Commonwealth, Riungu M’Ikieni will chair the committee which has Beatrice Bariu (vice chairman), Kianga Mitu, Mbae Karichu, John Muriithi, Nyamu Nyaga and Kimathi Muthomi.

“The committee will also confirm whether the items procured were within the approved supplementary budget,” said Kiraitu.

All local purchase orders (LPOs) and local service orders (LSOs) and contracts will be scrutinised.