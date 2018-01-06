Kiraitu appoints a pending bills scrutiny committee

The County Government has announced a seven-man team to verify Sh1.3 billion of debts inherited from the Peter Munya's regime.
According to Governor Kiraitu Murungi, the Pending Bills Scrutiny Committee will confirm that the debts were genuine and incurred in compliance with the procurement process.
A former chairman of Quantity Surveyors in the Commonwealth, Riungu M’Ikieni will chair the committee which has Beatrice Bariu (vice chairman), Kianga Mitu, Mbae Karichu, John Muriithi, Nyamu Nyaga and Kimathi Muthomi.
“The committee will also confirm whether the items procured were within the approved supplementary budget,” said Kiraitu.
All local purchase orders (LPOs) and local service orders (LSOs) and contracts will be scrutinised.