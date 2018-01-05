Health workers had initially suspected six cases but two were discharged

| Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 10:26, Updated January 5th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3

Siaya District Hospital.

A person has died of cholera and four hospitalised in Alego Usonga,Siaya County.

Initially, there were six suspected cases but two were discharged this morning.

Out of those hospitalised, one is at the county referral while the other three are at a hospital in Kogelo.

According to Alego Usonga sub-county Health officer Hillary Okumu, Two patients are from Nduru village, one from Umala and another from Usonga village.

"We are yet to establish the cause of the outbreak. Our health officers team are already on the ground to ensure the situation is totally contained and controlled to avoid further spread of the water-borne disease," noted Mr. Okumu.