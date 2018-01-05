Official sacked for bus park refurbishment deal in Kajiado Next Story
Children's officer demands rescue of minor held in prison Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Health workers had initially suspected six cases but two were discharged

By Olivia Odhiambo | Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 10:26, Updated January 5th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3
Siaya District Hospital.

A person has died of cholera and four hospitalised  in Alego Usonga,Siaya County.

Initially, there were six suspected cases but two were discharged this morning. 

ALSO READ: Standoff on county nominee list

Out of those hospitalised, one is at the county referral while the other three are at a hospital in Kogelo. 

According to Alego Usonga sub-county Health officer Hillary Okumu, Two patients are from Nduru village, one from Umala and another from Usonga village. 

"We are yet to establish the cause of the outbreak. Our health officers team are already on the ground to ensure the situation is totally contained and controlled to avoid further spread of the water-borne disease," noted Mr. Okumu. 

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
cholera
Siaya
Kogelo

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Three die in cholera outbreak in Tharaka Nithi

Three die in cholera outbreak in Tharaka Nithi

Official denies cholera outbreak claim

Official denies cholera outbreak claim

That yummy chicken could mess your Xmas

That yummy chicken could mess your Xmas

Property of unknown value destroyed in Siaya fire

Property of unknown value destroyed in Siaya fire

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

President Uhuru Kenyatta's new cabinet
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta's new cabinet

Economy on steady trajectory: Week in review
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Economy on steady trajectory: Week in review

Britam holdings to post a drop in its financial results for 2017
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Britam holdings to post a drop in its financial results for 2017

Residents of Gatundu blame police for insecurity
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Residents of Gatundu blame police for insecurity

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited