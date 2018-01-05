Don’s wife died of lung complications, had no physical injuries, autopsy says

| Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 4th 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3

Rebecca Gombe Mwachongo [Courtesy]

A postmortem on the body of a woman who died in her house in Lavington, Nairobi, shows she suffered lung-related complications.

The autopsy on the body of Rebecca Gombe Mwachongo showed she had pulmonary oedema.

Her husband, Dr Fred Ogola, was arrested and presented in court on Wednesday as police sought more time to complete their investigations.

Pathologists said her lungs had fluid and there were no physical injuries on her body.

Also, she had a blood clot in the left atrium and traces of blood in the carotid artery.

Pulmonary oedema is a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

The fluid collects in the numerous air sacs, making it difficult to breathe.

In most cases, heart problems cause pulmonary oedema. However, fluid can accumulate in the lungs for other reasons, including pneumonia, exposure to certain toxins and medications, trauma to the chest wall, and exercising or living at high elevations.

The postmortem was conducted by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor and another pathologist hired by Ms Mwachongo's family.

Dr Oduor said nothing could be ruled out as the cause of the condition. “It needs further tests, but that is it for now,” said Oduor.

Depending on the cause, pulmonary oedema symptoms may appear suddenly or develop over time. Mild to extreme breathing difficulty can occur.