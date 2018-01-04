Fight over CDF now in top court Next Story
US army kills 2 Shabaab militants in air strike Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

100 students sent home as nuns, catholic priest feud escalates

By Lucas Ngasike | Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3
St Mary's Mission Hospital High School principal Alexander Kaburu (left) and a teacher Daniel Barasa address journalists in Nairobi yesterday. [George Njunge| Standard]

More than 100 students were yesterday locked out of school as a bitter war between a Catholic priest and nuns over the control of multi-billion-shilling mission hospitals worsened. 

This was after Assumption Sisters of Nairobi (ASN) took over the ownership of St Mary's Mission Hospital High School in Lang'ata, Nairobi, and kicked the learners out.

ALSO READ: Court stops trader from evicting rival

Last week, the sisters seized control of St Mary's Mission Hospital in Lang'ata, Nairobi, on whose land the school sits.

The school was to reopen yesterday but the students and teachers were turned away by the new hospital management.

Principal Alexander Kaburu said the sisters ordered the students, teachers and support staff to leave the compound.

Kaburu claimed ASN hired goons and armed police officers who were guarding the facility to chase them away.

“We were to reopen today and students were ready to resume their lessons but students and teachers were chased away. The sisters ordered us to leave. These students are from poor backgrounds and have nowhere to go to," Kaburu said.

ASN and Fr William Fryda have been fighting over ownership of St Mary’s Mission Hospitals in Nairobi and Nakuru for years.

Run hospitals 

Environment and Lands Court in Nakuru ruled the sisters should run the hospitals.

ALSO READ: Rotting body of man found in house

And yesterday, Kaburu said the school had no links with the hospital since the institution is funded by different donor, the Medical Mission Charitable Trust (MMCT).

Kaburu said 103 students, orphans and former street children sponsored by the school had been affected.

The school had good results in last year's KCSE exams with 16 of its 35 candidates qualifying for university.

Kaburu said the school was expecting 40 Form One students to report on January 9.

The principal said they found empty classrooms with no desks when they arrived. He said most learning materials had been vandalised.

"Education is the basic right of every child as enshrined in the Constitution and any attempt to deny a child education infringes on their rights," Kaburu said.

Hospital manager Audi Maurice declined to comment on the matter "as it is not under my medical docket".

ALSO READ: Why Pipeline residents in Embakasi still cling to nylon

RELATED TOPICS:
st mary’s mission hospital
Assumption Sisters of Nairobi
nairobi county

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why Pipeline residents in Embakasi still cling to nylon

Why Pipeline residents in Embakasi still cling to nylon

Vehicle razed as 'suspected spies' visit St. Mary's Gilgil

Vehicle razed as 'suspected spies' visit St. Mary's Gilgil

City assembly stirs debate with ban on sex trade

City assembly stirs debate with ban on sex trade

City needs Sh29.4 billion to repair roads, render them passable

City needs Sh29.4 billion to repair roads, render them passable

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Investing in S.Sudan: Kenya insurance company still hopeful of new trading opportunities in S.Sudan
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Investing in S.Sudan: Kenya insurance company still hopeful of new trading opportunities in S.Sudan

Education Ripples:Kenya's system reform revisited,several commissions made changes
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Education Ripples:Kenya's system reform revisited,several commissions made changes

Living Among The Dead:Meet dwellers at Embu Karuku Cemetery
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Living Among The Dead:Meet dwellers at Embu Karuku Cemetery

Nuns,Priest at War:St.Mary's school now closed indefinitely
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Nuns,Priest at War:St.Mary's school now closed indefinitely

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited