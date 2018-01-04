100 students sent home as nuns, catholic priest feud escalates

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3

St Mary's Mission Hospital High School principal Alexander Kaburu (left) and a teacher Daniel Barasa address journalists in Nairobi yesterday. [George Njunge| Standard]

More than 100 students were yesterday locked out of school as a bitter war between a Catholic priest and nuns over the control of multi-billion-shilling mission hospitals worsened.

This was after Assumption Sisters of Nairobi (ASN) took over the ownership of St Mary's Mission Hospital High School in Lang'ata, Nairobi, and kicked the learners out.

Last week, the sisters seized control of St Mary's Mission Hospital in Lang'ata, Nairobi, on whose land the school sits.

The school was to reopen yesterday but the students and teachers were turned away by the new hospital management.

Principal Alexander Kaburu said the sisters ordered the students, teachers and support staff to leave the compound.

Kaburu claimed ASN hired goons and armed police officers who were guarding the facility to chase them away.

“We were to reopen today and students were ready to resume their lessons but students and teachers were chased away. The sisters ordered us to leave. These students are from poor backgrounds and have nowhere to go to," Kaburu said.

ASN and Fr William Fryda have been fighting over ownership of St Mary’s Mission Hospitals in Nairobi and Nakuru for years.

Run hospitals

Environment and Lands Court in Nakuru ruled the sisters should run the hospitals.

And yesterday, Kaburu said the school had no links with the hospital since the institution is funded by different donor, the Medical Mission Charitable Trust (MMCT).

Kaburu said 103 students, orphans and former street children sponsored by the school had been affected.

The school had good results in last year's KCSE exams with 16 of its 35 candidates qualifying for university.

Kaburu said the school was expecting 40 Form One students to report on January 9.

The principal said they found empty classrooms with no desks when they arrived. He said most learning materials had been vandalised.

"Education is the basic right of every child as enshrined in the Constitution and any attempt to deny a child education infringes on their rights," Kaburu said.

Hospital manager Audi Maurice declined to comment on the matter "as it is not under my medical docket".

