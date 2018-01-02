Rehab centre counsellor drowns in hotel swimming pool

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 1st 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 28-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool at a Nakuru hotel.

Ben Kuria, a counsellor at the John Mututho Empowerment Centre located at Pipeline estate in Nakuru, was said to have drowned after a gym session at the hotel.

ALSO READ: In pictures: The Migaa bus-truck accident

Kuria's father, Warui Nyamu, said he travelled to Nakuru from his home in Kiambu when he received the news.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 1pm.

A postmortem is expected to be conducted today at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru, where the body was taken.

Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara said police were waiting for the postmortem report.

“The man was said to have drowned while swimming and we are waiting for postmortem report to know what transpired,” said the OCPD.

Elsewhere, the body of a 24-year-old man who drowned after he slipped and fell into a river in Molo while taking pictures with friends has not been recovered.

Elvis Keter was in the company of three friends, who had picked him up from home, when he drowned on Friday evening.

Rongai OCPD Japeth Kioko said divers from the Fisheries Department in Naivasha had been called in to help in the search.

ALSO READ: Madness: Over 30 dead in Migaa road crash

He said local divers were unable to locate the body due to lack of appropriate diving equipment.

“The county has brought professional divers who are currently working with locals to recover the body,” said Kioko.

He said Keter drowned at a waterfall where the river is deep, posing a challenge to the recovery efforts.