Three more people killed in Sachagwan crashes

Three people died on Monday in two separate accidents at Sachang'wan blackspot along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In the first accident, according to Solomon Bii from St. John's Ambulance, the driver of a trailer lost control and rammed a canter, killing his co-driver on the spot. Both the trailer and the canter were heading towards Nakuru from Eldoret.

In the second accident, two pedestrians walking along the road were knocked by a trailer at General Service Unit (GSU) area, approximately two kilometers from Sachangwan trading centre.

Bii said in the second accident, a trailer that was coming from Kampala heading to Mombasa knocked three pedestrians who were walking along the road, killing two on the spot.

He said they rushed the third victim to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital with serious injuries.

Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko asked road users to observe traffic rules while using the ‘killer’ stretch.

Mr Kioko said it is unfortunate that despite civic education conducted by different stakeholders along the route, accidents were still rampant as a result of carelessness.

“Road signage has been placed along Nakuru-Salgaa-Sachang'wan-Kamara route that should be observed to avoid deaths,” said Kioko.

On Sunday morning, 38 people died in an accident at Migaa, at least seven kilometres from Sachang'wan.

The accident involved a trailer that was heading towards Eldoret and a passenger bus christened Nairobi Bus that was coming from Busia heading to Nairobi.

During the 2.30am accident, 30 people died on spot while eight others died while undergoing treatment at Molo Sub-county hospital and Nakuru Level Five facility.

At least 80 people died along Nakuru-Eldoret highway last year, with highest deaths reported in last month.