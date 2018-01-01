NTSA thrust to public scrutiny once again following Migaa’s horrific accident

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 22:25 GMT +3

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been thrust to public scrutiny once again following Sunday’s horrific accident, with Kenyans questioning whether it has succeeded in its mandate.

Increased road accidents have also brought to the fore duplication of duties between NTSA and the and Traffic Department of the Kenya Police, further rekindling the conflict between the two State departments.

NTSA officials have been mounting roadblocks and arresting road users flouting traffic rules, a role the police department has been playing.

Sunday, there was an uproar among Kenyans with some calling for the disbandment of the authority since it has failed in its core mandate of ensuring road safety.

This came as NTSA issued a statement suspending night travel.

Current measures

“Over the recent past, our records indicate most crashes occur at night. To review the effectiveness of the current measures we have put in place to improve road safety, the authority in consultation with other relevant Government agencies hereby suspends night travel for all long-distance public service vehicles from December 31, 2017,” reads the statement signed by NTSA Director General Francis Meja.

Kipkelion West MP Hillary Kosgei slammed the authority and called for resignation of its boss, Mr Meja.

And in its defence, NTSA released data showing the number of deaths from accidents had reduced to 2,856, as at December 28 this year, compared to 2,940 in the same period last year.

Mr Kosgei claimed NTSA officials were no longer working towards making the country’s roads safe but were busy extorting cash from motorists.

“Meja should step aside because it is now clear NTSA has failed in its duty of making our roads safe. Why is it that Kenyans fear NTSA officials more than traffic police officers? It is because they stopped doing their work and are now extorting motorists? They extort more than the police. That is why some motorists would rather be arrested by the police and not NTSA officers,” Kosgei said.

The MP said he plans to sponsor a Bill, in the National Assembly, when Parliament resumes seeking to remove 40-feet containers from using roads.

Kosgei said most of the accidents, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, were caused by heavy commercial vehicles.

He said providing alternative means of transport for such huge containers, including railway, will reduce road crashes in the country.

Lost hope

This came as other Kenyans also took to social media to push NTSA to take responsibility for the deaths.

“Following the accident that occurred in Migaa, I’ve totally lost hope in NTSA. I think it’s now time to disband this thing and do away with this menace once and for all,” said @moremydenty.

NTSA was established through an Act of Parliament on October 26, 2012 to “harmonise operations of the key road transport departments. The authority is also expected to effectively manage the road transport sub-sector and minimise loss of lives through accidents”.

But that has not been the case as December alone saw 330 Kenyans lose their lives in road accidents.

The authority’s core mandate include registering and licensing of motor vehicles, conducting motor vehicle inspection and certification as well as regulating Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

NTSA is further mandated to establish systems and procedures, and oversee training, testing and licensing of drivers.

It is further mandated to develop and implement road safety strategies and educate road users on road safety.

Yet the Kenya Police Traffic Department is expected to discharge the same duties, with a view to preventing road accidents, enforce traffic laws, rules and regulations and educate road users on their safety.