Picture essay: The Migaa smash-up that killed 36

Kenyans have woken up to yet another grisly road accident on the eve of the New Year.

The dawn accident involved a Nairobi-bound bus and lorry at Migaa area along the infamous Nakuru-Eldoret road, claiming 36 lives and left scores others injured.

The injured have been admitted at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.