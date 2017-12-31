Picture essay: The Migaa smash-up that killed 36

Kenyans have woken up to yet another grisly road accident on the eve of the New Year.
The dawn accident involved a Nairobi-bound bus and lorry at Migaa area along the infamous Nakuru-Eldoret road, claiming 36 lives and left scores others injured.
The injured have been admitted at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.
The wreckage of the Nairobi Bus that collided with a truck at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]