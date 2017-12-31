The evolution of Dr Fred Matiang’i Next Story
Madness: Over 30 dead in Migaa road crash Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Picture essay: The Migaa smash-up that killed 36

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 11:06, Updated December 31st 2017 at 14:25 GMT +3

Kenyans have woken up to yet another grisly road accident on the eve of the New Year.

The dawn accident involved a Nairobi-bound bus and lorry at Migaa area along the infamous Nakuru-Eldoret road, claiming 36 lives and left scores others injured.

ALSO READ: Woman, 24, dies after shocking Facebook post

The injured have been admitted at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.

The wreckage of the Nairobi Bus that collided with a truck at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
Rescuers cut through the truck at the scene of the accident ([Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
Emotions run deep at the scene of the accident. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
Thirty bodies were collected from the scene of accident. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
What remained of the truck's cabin. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
December death toll on the roads may be well over 150 lives, more than double the number of deaths recorded in the past 11months. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]
Recovering the bus wreckage: Safety authority NTSA and the police have been accused of knee-jerk reactions to the accidents and doing little to tame them. [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]

 

RELATED TOPICS:
road accident
nakuru-eldoret highway
blackspot

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Woman, 24, dies after shocking Facebook post

Woman, 24, dies after shocking Facebook post

AIPCA loses three bishops in single accident

AIPCA loses three bishops in single accident

Family that lost seven in crash seeks burial aid

Family that lost seven in crash seeks burial aid

How traffic police officers bungle road accident cases

How traffic police officers bungle road accident cases

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

NASA leader Raila Odinga to unveil program aimed at pushing for electoral justice
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

NASA leader Raila Odinga to unveil program aimed at pushing for electoral justice

Three warring clans in Garissa reconcile and commit to fostering peace
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Three warring clans in Garissa reconcile and commit to fostering peace

At least 36 die in road crash on the Salgaa stretch, Nakuru - Eldoret Highway
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

At least 36 die in road crash on the Salgaa stretch, Nakuru - Eldoret Highway

Property destroyed as St Mary's hospital row extends to Nakuru hospital
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

Property destroyed as St Mary's hospital row extends to Nakuru hospital

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited