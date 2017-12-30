Joseph Kiarie was planning to open water bottling company in January

| Published Sat, December 30th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 29th 2017 at 23:40 GMT +3

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina (in black cap) talking to Antony Koinange (left) the elder brother to Joseph Ng'ethe Kiarie who was allegedly beaten to death by a matatu crew on Christmas Eve in Nairobi after an altercation over a minor accident. [PHOTO BY KAMAU MAICHUHIE]

In summary Motorist takes to the grave plan for Sh3 million firm

Postmortem results showed he was hit with a blunt object on the back of the head and on his jaw

He had secured premises to set up the water bottling company and was in the process of fixing equipment

Joseph Ng’ethe Kiarie would perhaps have been among the newest employers in Kenya, had the cruel hand of death not plucked his life on Christmas eve.

When Saturday Standard visited his home in Komo village in Gatuanyaga ward, Thika East on Friday, the family was mourning Kiarie who was beaten to death by matatu crew after an altercation following an accident.

ALSO READ: Man in Court over the alleged deaths of his wife and two daughters

Family members disclosed that the 33-year-old was planning to open a water bottling company in January.

The victim’s elder brother Antony Koinange said he was working at Spark Fresh, a water bottling company in Nairobi and had just bought equipment worth Sh3 million in readiness to start a company.

Kiarie had already secured premises to set up the firm along the Eastern Bypass and was in the process of having the machines fixed.

Koinange said the deceased was eager to quit employment and become an employer.

“Our brother had a great vision of where he wanted to be. He was a man destined to greatness before his life was taken in the most cruel manner,” he said. Kiarie’s death is a big blow to the family since he used to support them financially.

“We are orphans and even if our brother was the last born in a family of 10, he was our key supporter financially and in other ways. We always looked up to him and it is hard to imagine how life will be without him,” said his bother.

His sister Pauline Kiarie described him as humble, God-fearing and a dedicated Christian who attended church religiously. The deceased unsuccessfully contested as Member of County Assembly for Gatuanyaga ward.

She said on the fateful day, Kiarie was on his way to Munyu Catholic Church to help in preparations for the Christmas mass. “In fact, he had sent money for the materials that were needed for the décor and other items for the mass.

ALSO READ: Duo charged with robbery, murder

Villagers described the deceased as an intelligent, humble and respectable young man whose death was a big blow to them. “His death is not only a big blow to the family but also to the village and the entire ward. It was not in doubt that he was destined for greatness in business and leadership,” said Peter Macharia, a resident.

The family vowed not to relent in their quest for justice by ensuring Kiarie’s killers are brought to book even as they claimed that there are attempts to cover up the incident.

“Initially, a statement that had been made at Kasarani Police Station by a person who claimed to be a witness indicated our brother died as a result of mob justice. However, after we protested, a fresh statement was recorded at Kenyatta University mortuary indicating he was murdered,” said Koinange. Postmortem results showed he was hit by a blunt object at the back of the head and on his jaw.

There has been a spirited campaign on social media dubbed #JusticeForKairie with Kenyans calling for the wheels of justice to move fast and nail the culprits.

Kasarani OCPD Robinson Mboloi said the minibus which operates under the Marimba Sacco was impounded and later released.

“We have not made any arrests so far, but investigations are still on-going. We impounded the vehicle to collect the evidence which we have done and it is not a must we continue retaining it,” said Mr Mboloi.

Kiarie who was a former student leader at Maseno University, graduated with a degree in Pure Mathematics. He was engaged and was planning to wed next year. Kiarie will be buried on January 3.

ALSO READ: Toronto: Police probe 'suspicious' deaths of billionaire couple

Meanwhile, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operator’s license of Marimba Sacco. NTSA Director General Francis Meja said it will only be reinstated after the Authority is satisfied that it will cooperate with the police in the investigations.