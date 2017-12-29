Uhuru must hold dialogue with opposition, Kalonzo declares

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 20:43 GMT +3

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) signs the visitor's book at the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze’s Kyondoni home in Kitui County yesterday. With him is Nyenze's wife's Edith, her children and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. [Paul Mutua, Standard]

In summary Wiper leader says electoral justice is a must

NASA co-principal promises to be sworn in if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not change his mind on talks.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday declared he would be sworn in with Raila Odinga if President Uhuru Kenyatta would not hold dialogue with the Opposition.

Kalonzo said the swearing-in plans were on course and would be unstoppable if the President would maintain his hard stance on dialogue to address electoral injustice.

ALSO READ: Woman attempts to swear in Raila

The former vice president argued Raila’s swearing-in as the people’s president and him as his deputy was pegged on legality and legitimacy of the August 8 General Election in which he claims the National Super Alliance (NASA) won.

Kalonzo said it was unacceptable for the President to equate their quest for dialogue to the 2022 presidential election and told him they would not back down.

“Doesn't the President have a heart? My heart is bleeding. I and brother Raila will go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony as the people’s president and deputy if he doesn’t heed our calls for dialogue to rid this country of electoral injustice. We will not stop,” he declared.

The Supreme Court nullified Uhuru's victory in the August 8 presidential election following a petition by Raila and ordered a fresh election on October 26 which the President won after the NASA leader boycotted. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld Uhuru's election and he was sworn in on November 28 before Chief Justice David Maraga.

Yesterday, Kalonzo maintained NASA was ready for ultimate consequences and that they would not give up or be intimidated.

Attorney General Githu Muigai has warned any attempt to take an oath of office would be in violation of the Constitution and would attract a charge of treason punishable by death.

Social vices

Kalonzo asked the president to exercise tolerance and hold dialogue with the Opposition on electoral malpractices, tribalism and other social vices in Government.

ALSO READ: Wamalwa asks Raila to abandon swearing in plans

He spoke at the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze’s Kyondoni home, Kauwi location in Kitui County where he had gone to console the family.

“There are serious legitimacy issues in this Jubilee government. There is power capture in this country after the Supreme Court handed over supremacy to Uhuru Kenyatta. I want to extend an olive branch to him to initiate genuine dialogue on electoral injustice. No other option,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said when he was away nursing his ailing wife Pauline Kathini in Germany, he interrogated every thought and concluded that the Jubilee leadership was headed in the wrong direction.

He said NASA would soon hold a retreat soon to discuss the next course of action if dialogue with the President failed. “Uhuru must listen to this. He must leave a legacy of a united and peaceful country,” he said.

10-week stay

And in a statement, Raila yesterday welcomed Kalonzo’s return after a 10-week stay in Germany. Kalonzo thanked Kenyans who stood with him and his family when his wife was in hospital in Germany.

“I want to thank every person who stood with us during those difficult times. We thank God for your prayers. We appreciate (all) who remembered me and my family in prayers. God bless you abundantly,” Kalonzo humbly said.

ALSO READ: Bishop wants Politicians to repent for causing bloodshed during elections

Additional reporting by Roselyn Obala