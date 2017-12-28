Court blocks Jubilee from removing MPs from House committees Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

I am not resigning, says Nyando MP

By Kevine Omollo | Published Thu, December 28th 2017 at 15:03, Updated December 28th 2017 at 15:22 GMT +3
Nyando MP Jared Okello

Two weeks after Nyando Member of Parliament Jared Okello threatened to resign if NASA leader Raila Odinga is not sworn in as president, the legislator has retracted.

Okello now says he put his threat on hold after meeting the NASA leadership on December 21, a move which saw him convinced against resigning.

ALSO READ: Uproar over leaked video of Raila

Two weeks ago, the MP stirred a heated debate when he declared, during the burial of veteran radio journalist Agao Patrobas, that he would abandon his position should Raila not be sworn in.

And with the two-week ultimatum moving to expiry, Okello told the media that he made up his mind to fight from within, having consulted the NASA leadership, his family and constituents, all whom he said were not pleased with his decision.

He says the long discussion with his party put some sense in him and why he needed to hold on, as ‘chickening out was not the best strategy to fight tyranny.’

“Since I made that pronouncement (to resign if Raila is not sworn in), Raila has coincidentally reaffirmed his commitment to carry the Bible, ad take oath of office. He has highlighted the measures to be taken before the grand event,” said Okello.

He added: “I have additionally had a series of consultations with the people of Nyando, my family members and fellow leaders who have all expressed apprehension and advised that we collectively fight for the rights of the Kenyan people from within Parliament. I acknowledge that the voice of the people is the voice of God, and I will respect it.”

Last week, Raila assured that his swearing in will be held early next year, claiming that the Opposition had had access to the authentic August 8, presidential election results, to whose basis they will use to swear him in as the fifth president of Kenya.

Okello Thursday reaffirmed the claims, saying failure by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open its servers as directed by the Supreme Court during the presidential election petition was an indication that the original results had put Raila ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

And with Raila declaring that the August 8, election was not over yet, Okello said he will continue to be part of the agitation for electoral reforms aimed at restoring sanity in the country’s political democracy.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo back in the country

“Electoral justice at whichever level is the panacea to the current uncertainty in the country. The consequences of electoral injustice continue to manifest themselves and these consequences know no tribe. Kenyans need ballot justice,” he said.

[email protected]

RELATED TOPICS:
Jared Okello
Nyando MP
raila
Agao Patrobas

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Woman attempts to swear in Raila

Woman attempts to swear in Raila

Wamalwa asks Raila to abandon swearing in plans

Wamalwa asks Raila to abandon swearing in plans

NASA MP revolts against Raila over swearing-in

NASA MP revolts against Raila over swearing-in

Raila: I will be sworn in at the right time

Raila: I will be sworn in at the right time

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Family ask for financial help to enable them bury 7 relatives who perished in a road crash
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Family ask for financial help to enable them bury 7 relatives who perished in a road crash

Eating competition almost turn tragic in Kitengela Prison
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Eating competition almost turn tragic in Kitengela Prison

TIFA end-year poll takes a look at various issues that made the year 2017
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

TIFA end-year poll takes a look at various issues that made the year 2017

NASA Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka at Nyenze's
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

NASA Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka at Nyenze's

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited