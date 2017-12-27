2017: A pictorial journey

| Published Wed, December 27th 2017 at 21:29, Updated December 27th 2017 at 22:34 GMT +3

The year may have began sadly for Kenyans with news of a deadly attack at a peacekeeping basecamp in Kulbiyow, Somalia where Al Shabaab militia killed several Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers. Up to this day, there are still conflicting reports about the exact number of soldiers who died and how the attack took place.

ALSO READ: It’s season to forget in Kenyan volleyball arena

Tragedies have always brought out the Kenyan spirit, so much so it would be safe to say that the same thing that pulls us into tragedy soothes us through distraction.

There have also been those that put up a stunning testimony to heroism in the face of unspeakable acts.

Equally great things have happened this year. For instance one great moment Kenyans are mostly proud of, is Hellen Obiri winning gold in the women's 5000 metres at the IAAF world championships in London held in August.

While humans have an appreciation of all things visual, it is most especially photographs that capture the real emotion in our day- to- day lives.

For this reason, The Standard Digital team put together all major events of this year to enable you to look back and reflect.

To pause and look back is a revelation.