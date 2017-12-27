Alarm over depleting Wetlands Next Story
Counties will not receive money until audit is done, Wandayi warns Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

2017: A pictorial journey

By Betty Njeru | Published Wed, December 27th 2017 at 21:29, Updated December 27th 2017 at 22:34 GMT +3

The year may have began sadly for Kenyans with news of a deadly attack at a peacekeeping basecamp in Kulbiyow, Somalia where Al Shabaab militia killed several Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers. Up to this day, there are still conflicting reports about the exact number of soldiers who died and how the attack took place.

ALSO READ: It’s season to forget in Kenyan volleyball arena

Tragedies have always brought out the Kenyan spirit, so much so it would be safe to say that the same thing that pulls us into tragedy soothes us through distraction.

There have also been those that put up a stunning testimony to heroism in the face of unspeakable acts.

Equally great things have happened this year. For instance one great moment Kenyans are mostly proud of, is Hellen Obiri winning gold in the women's 5000 metres at the IAAF world championships in London held in August.

While humans have an appreciation of all things visual, it is most especially photographs that capture the real emotion in our day- to- day lives.

For this reason, The Standard Digital team put together all major events of this year to enable you to look back and reflect.

To pause and look back is a revelation. 

RELATED TOPICS:
2017
kenya
the year in pictures
major events

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

For Kenya, 2017 was a year lost in bad politics

For Kenya, 2017 was a year lost in bad politics

It’s season to forget in Kenyan volleyball arena

It’s season to forget in Kenyan volleyball arena

Kenya’s Cricket team to sail into uncharted waters

Kenya’s Cricket team to sail into uncharted waters

Champ Wanyonyi lifts Boxing Day crown

Champ Wanyonyi lifts Boxing Day crown

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea showcase their prowess in Nairobi
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea showcase their prowess in Nairobi

South B score against Pumwani AllStars to secure a place in the Koth Biro quarterfinals
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

South B score against Pumwani AllStars to secure a place in the Koth Biro quarterfinals

Unmasking Kenya's death spot along Eldoret-Kisumu Highway-Sachangwan
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Unmasking Kenya's death spot along Eldoret-Kisumu Highway-Sachangwan

Former AC Milan striker George Weah wins presidential elections in Liberia
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Former AC Milan striker George Weah wins presidential elections in Liberia

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited