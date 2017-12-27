Naivasha Town attracts many this festive season Previous Story
Suyian Ranch owner Gilfred Powys trampled to death by stray elephant

By James Munyeki | Published Wed, December 27th 2017 at 16:00, Updated December 27th 2017 at 16:15 GMT +3
Suyian Ranch owner Gilfred Powys

Laikipia rancher Gilfred Powys was Wednesday trampled to death by an elephant in news that has shocked residents and ranchers in the region.

The owner of Suyian ranch in Laikipia North was patrolling the ranch when he was attacked by the animal.

According to workers at the ranch, he was going through normal patrols at around 2pm when the animal attacked him.

They said that they heard a commotion in one of the bushes and when they went to check what was happening is when they found the rancher lying dead.

A herd of elephants was grazing nearby.

"He was going through his normal patrols and we suspect that was when he was attacked. We heard the elephants charge and that was what prompted us to visit the scene. We were shocked to find that he had already been killed" said Joseph Eleman.

He noted that they called other workers and informed the police.

Laikipia west district officer 2 Samuel Kiarie confirmed the incident promising to give more details later.

"I am on my way to the scene but it is true he has been killed by an elephant according to reports we have received. We will establish what really transpired,” he said.

By the time of going to press, the body of the rancher was still lying at the scene.

