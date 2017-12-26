Patients go home smiling after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho foots their bills

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 20:00, Updated December 26th 2017 at 20:14 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho (right) and Chairman Joho Foundation, Abu Joho (left) carry twins at the Coast Provincial General Hospital. Looking on is the mother of the twins, Hellen Adhiambo. [Photo by Omondi Onyango/Standard]

Fifty patients who were being detained at the Coast General Hospital for failing to pay bills amounting to Sh2.1 million have been released by Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

The patients released included eight mothers of newly born babies who were detained because they had no identity cards to enable enjoy National Hospital Insurance (NHIF) used in paying maternity bills.

“I have ordered the release of 50 patients after being alerted by the hospital authorities that they are unable to pay their hospital bills,” said Joho.

Joho who toured the hospital said his County Government regretted that some of the patients in the Maternity wing had no identity cards used in securing their release to enable the hospital claim the money from NHIF.

Mrs Tahiya Balala was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being flown from Vipingo in Kilifi to the hospital by Governor Joho where she was attended by Dr Iqbal Anjarwala, the Hospital Chief Administrator and other doctors.

Among those released included the mother of Aida Odinga who had been detained for failing to clear a bill of Sh3000.

“I am very happy to go home with Aida Odinga after being released by Joho. I had paid Sh2000 out of Sh5000 which I incurred during my labour,”said Marriam Akoth.

Akoth said although the hospital was having the best facilities in the region, the government should try and help women on maternity if they cannot manage to pay the bill.

Others released were Happiness Ngombe who thanked the governor for releasing her after being detained in the hospital since December 16 when she was officially released.

“I am very grateful to the governor for what he has done to me. It was very painful to be told that I could not leave the hospital despite a successful,” said Ngombe.

Among the bills cleared by Joho included the bill for the release of the body of Ali Nyamawe, who died while in the ICU leaving behind a bill of Sh52,000.

A doctor at the hospital said that the hospital had no problem with releasing women who had delivered in the hospital.

“We have no problem with releasing the mothers of the new born babies in the hospital if they avail their identity cards after being released officially,” said Dr. Anjrwala.

He said the hospital is following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive without fail but the beneficiaries must have an ID to enable the hospital claim the bill from NHIF.

During the tour, Joho met union officials of Union of Nurses and Doctors and told them that they would be involved in the decision of any development of the health facilities in the county.

He revealed that the county government was planning to build new hospital facilities at Port Reitze Hospital, instead of renovating the old buildings.

