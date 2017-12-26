ANC’s Mudavadi saves Eugene Wamalwa from angry mob at Maragoli festival

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 17:32, Updated December 26th 2017 at 17:50 GMT +3

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa faced backlash from an angry mob at the Mbale Municipal Ground in Vihiga County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police disperse angry crowd at the Maragoli Cultural Festival in Vihiga County on Tuesday, December 26. [Photo by Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

The CS had just arrived for the Maragoli Festival which is held annually, to join other leaders among them NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Wamalwa was frisked to his vehicle when the crowd turned chaotic calling him a traitor. Efforts by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi to calm down the crowd were futile as they began stoning his car. Police disperse angry crowd at the Maragoli Cultural Festival in Vihiga County on Tuesday, December 26. [Photo by Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Police soon took hold of the situation as they shot in the air to disperse the angry mob.

This was during the 38th Maragoli Cultural festival held at Mbale in Vihiga County.