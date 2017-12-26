Venezuelan drug trafficker arrested at JKIA with cocaine worth Sh8 million

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 15:58, Updated December 26th 2017 at 16:06 GMT +3

KRA officers seized two 2.5kg cocaine packages. (Photo: Courtesy)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers are holding a suspected Venezuelan drug trafficker who was found with cocaine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Christmas Day.

Medina Paez Maria Artmelis, the Venezuelan had arrived at JKIA aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

The KRA officers seized two 2.5kg cocaine packages worth Sh8 million while conducting their normal passenger search exercise at the airport.

KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner, Julius Musyoki said the management was on the lookout this festive season to nab any narcotics carried by travellers this festive season.

“The attempt by the Venezuelan drug trafficker to smuggle such a sizeable cocaine package we believe was based on a mistaken view that the security agencies guard at the airport would be low. However, we are all operating on a red alert mode through the festive season and beyond to guarantee national security,” Musyoki said.

The Venezuelan national had sealed the drug in his suitcase.

The drugs were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Police unit for further investigations and the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on December 27.