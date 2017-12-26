Matatu drivers, touts beat former Maseno University student leader to death Next Story
Bishop wants Politicians to repent for causing bloodshed during elections Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Venezuelan drug trafficker arrested at JKIA with cocaine worth Sh8 million

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 15:58, Updated December 26th 2017 at 16:06 GMT +3
KRA officers seized two 2.5kg cocaine packages. (Photo: Courtesy)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers are holding a suspected Venezuelan drug trafficker who was found with cocaine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Christmas Day.

Medina Paez Maria Artmelis, the Venezuelan had arrived at JKIA aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

ALSO READ: KRA’s journey to deliver a digital Customs

The KRA officers seized two 2.5kg cocaine packages worth Sh8 million while conducting their normal passenger search exercise at the airport.

KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner, Julius Musyoki said the management was on the lookout this festive season to nab any narcotics carried by travellers this festive season.

“The attempt by the Venezuelan drug trafficker to smuggle such a sizeable cocaine package we believe was based on a mistaken view that the security agencies guard at the airport would be low. However, we are all operating on a red alert mode through the festive season and beyond to guarantee national security,” Musyoki said.

The Venezuelan national had sealed the drug in his suitcase.

The drugs were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Police unit for further investigations and the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on December 27.

RELATED TOPICS:
cocaine
kra
jkia

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why illegal trade along Kenya-Uganda border may not end soon

Why illegal trade along Kenya-Uganda border may not end soon

Tracking tool cuts cargo transit time

Tracking tool cuts cargo transit time

Prophets of doom are missing the point

Prophets of doom are missing the point

Kenya’s tax revenue growth lowest in a decade, says World Bank

Kenya’s tax revenue growth lowest in a decade, says World Bank

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Kenya hosts Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Kenya hosts Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea

Exclusive: One on One with NASA leader Raila Odinga revealing plans for 2018
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Exclusive: One on One with NASA leader Raila Odinga revealing plans for 2018

Lamu residents aim to take up new opportunities after the completion of the LAPSSET project
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Lamu residents aim to take up new opportunities after the completion of the LAPSSET project

Langata residents protest hike in rent charges in an estate in Langata
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Langata residents protest hike in rent charges in an estate in Langata

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited