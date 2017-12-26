40 babies delivered on Christmas day at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 14:07, Updated December 26th 2017 at 14:19 GMT +3

17 babies were born during the day and 23 during the night of Christmas day

As Kenyans celebrated Christmas festivities, 40 mothers welcomed their bundles of joy at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

According to the hospital management, 17 babies were born during the day and 23 during the night of Christmas day in an experience that many mothers chose to name their young ones ‘Emmanuel’ after Jesus Christ whose birth is annually celebrated globally.

ALSO READ: Why this will be a Christmas like no other

Bilha Amdany, the nurse in charge at the second largest referral facility in the country observed that there has been an increase of mothers delivering in medical facilities due to government’s provision of free maternal services.

“Compared to the past, we have been witnessing an upsurge of women in our Mother and baby facility to give birth, the move has reduced maternal deaths,” she said.

Amdany observed that the government’s assurance on improving health care has been a boost to most medical facilities who continue witnessing a huge number of women seeking maternal services.

“We are optimistic that many women in the rural areas will abandon traditional ways of giving birth and make use of the available facilities,” she added.

At the facility, Julia Tirop could not hide her joy as she cuddled her twins who were born on 25th December. The elated mother named her second born sons Emmanuel and Evans respectively.

“The doctors had initially indicated that I will give birth on December 30, but on the eve of Christmas, I started developing pains and was brought to the facility where I got my two boys. I am happy that they were born on a day that the whole world celebrates Christmas,” she said.

Mirriam Rotich another mother noted that she spent three months at the hospital before finally giving birth to her daughter due to heart complications.

“When I came to the facility, I was advised that it was ideal I stay at the ward so that doctors can monitor my condition. I am happy that my baby is of good health,” added Mrs Rotich.

ALSO READ: God has soothed tension and restored true spirit of season

Faustine Chemutai who was referred from Moi’s Bridge area because she developed pressure lauded the swift response she received at the facility adding that the government’s move to provide free maternity has encouraged many women to give birth.

“It has always been my wish to give birth when President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are at the helm of country’s leadership because of the structures and services they have put in place for women," she explained.