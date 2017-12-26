Bottom five governors ranked after first 100 days in office

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 13:21, Updated December 26th 2017 at 13:43 GMT +3

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

A survey conducted by Poll Kenya indicates that Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay County had the lowest job approval rating after his first 100 days in office.

Governor Awiti scored the highest job disapproval rating of 64 percent with only 34 percent approving of him. The governor took oath of office for his second and final term on August 18, 2017. Awiti said he was commencing his new term with a clear agenda to fully implement his development manifesto and would not entertain joyriders.

Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga is challenging Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti's re-election. Magwanga came second after Awiti in the August 8 General Election filed the petition at Homa Bay High Court. He also sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

In December 2017, the court ordered scrutiny and recount of votes in 400 polling centres across the county. Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Nairobi County’s Mike Mbuvi Sonko has the second highest disapproval rating at 61 percent. The former Nairobi Senator clinched the Nairobi governor’s seat on Jubilee Party ticket during the August 8, 2017 election beating his closest challengers Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth. He took over the county reins from former governor Evans Kidero.

During his inauguration, Governor Sonko pledged to perform ‘radical surgery’ on the City during his first 100 days in office. This would be achieved by ensuring the county is clear of any garbage, reducing and possibly eradicating corruption at City Hall and repairing poor roads in Nairobi.

Top on Sonko’s promises were reduction of parking fee by a half, scrapping of trade licensing fee for small-scale traders (Mama Mbogas), reducing licensing fees for medium and large-scale traders and free medical cover for all slum dwellers.

While he managed to waive the trade licensing fee of Sh30 for Mama Mbogas, Sonko is yet to reduce parking fee from Sh300 paid currently to Sh140 as it used to be before former Governor Evans Kidero increased it.

Mombasa, Garissa and Siaya County Governors make up bottom 5 all tied at 58 percent disapproval. Mombasa County Governor Hassan Ali Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho is sitting his second and final term in office. He retained his seat beating his closest opponent former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar who then filed a petition challenging Joho’s re-election.

A court in Mombasa has since struck out portions of key evidence filed by former Senator Hassan Omar in his petition against Governor Hassan Joho's victory in the August 8 elections. The documents expunged include electronic versions of forms 37A, which Omar obtained from IEBC on a flash disk and later printed and attached to his affidavit.

A witness said that the election results were not falsified to favour Joho. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Nancy Kariuki told Justice Lydia Achode that she did not falsify the results as claimed by Hassan Omar. She insisted that the election of Mombasa governor was the most credible in the country because there were no malpractices as alleged by Omar. The case is still in court.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane unseated Nathif Jama while Siaya’s Cornel Rasanga retained his seat, serving his second and final term. They both fell in the list of five worst performing governors after 100 days in office according to a survey by Poll Kenya, tying at 58 percent disapproval rating together with Mombasa Governor Joho.

Top five governors

Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana had the highest job approval rating at 64 percent.

Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru and Prof. Anyang' Nyong’o of Kisumu had the second and third best job approvals at 54 percent and 53 percent respectively.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai who is serving his second term came fourth with 51 percent.

Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo who took over from Moses Akaranga was ranked fifth with 50 percent.