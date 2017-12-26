Top five governors ranked after first 100 days in office

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 12:17, Updated December 26th 2017 at 15:08 GMT +3

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

A survey conducted by Poll Kenya indicates that Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana had the highest job approval rating during his first 100 days in office.

Kibwana who is serving his final term in as a governor had an approval rating of 64 percent. In February 2017, the Makueni governor jumped ship from his Muungano Party to Wiper Democratic Movement. Kibwana was faced by three challengers during his second bid for Makueni governorship, but he managed to retain his seat even while juggling between advancing National Super Alliance (NASA) agenda in the county and campaigning.

Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru and Prof. Anyang' Nyong’o of Kisumu had the second and third best job approvals at 54 percent and 53 percent respectively.

Waiguru and Nyong’o are both new governors elected on August 8. Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Anne Waiguru had previously served as the Devolution and Planning Cabinet Secretary.

Since taking office, Governor Waiguru has upgraded and murramed several roads in the county, launched a renal unit in Kirinyaga County hospital, and most recently hosted the President and Deputy President as they launched the Thiba dam project. This project will ensure water supply to the rice farms all year round hence doubling harvest.

Anne Waiguru was also elected the vice-chair of the Council of Governors. She is the first female politician to occupy that position. Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Professor Anyang’ Nyongo was elected as the Kisumu County Senator in 2013. After his election as Governor in August 2017, Nyong’o refused to use the office occupied by his predecessor Jack Ranguma saying he would not be productive in the premises.

Nyong'o, who was among the people who criticised Ranguma for 'running away from electorates' by moving his office from the second to the ninth floor, reiterated that as a Governor, he has to be accessible to the electorates, and that the second floor was more accessible to the people than the ninth floor.

During his first month in office, Governor Nyong’o sacked all county ministers and chief officers saying the action was necessary to ensure that there is a smooth transition as he takes over. Among those who were sent home are nine county ministers and 14 chief officers, whom he directed to hand over to directors in their respective departments.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai who is serving his second term came fourth with 51 percent. Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo who took over from Moses Akaranga was ranked fifth with 50 percent.

Worst performing governors

Governor Awiti scored the highest job disapproval rating of 64 percent with only 34 percent approving of him.

Nairobi County’s Mike Mbuvi Sonko has the second highest disapproval rating at 61 percent.

Mombasa, Garissa and Siaya County Governors make up bottom 5 all tied at 58 percent disapproval.