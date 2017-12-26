Four people die in hospital after accident on Kericho-Kisumu Highway

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 10:43, Updated December 26th 2017 at 11:02 GMT +3

Christmas Day turned tragic after four people including a traffic police officer manning a roadblock in Kericho died following a road accident involving a bus heading to Kisumu.

The traffic police officer who was manning a police roadblock erected near Kisumu road junction was knocked to death by the speeding bus.

The ill-fated bound bus belonging to Githurai 44 Sacco registration KBV952N that was traveling from Nairobi towards Kisumu smashed into a truck which was coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the bus was trying to evade the police roadblock erected 2.5Kms from Kericho town.

The 31 passengers who were aboard the bus and were going to various destination upcountry for the Christmas festivities, were left nursing serious injuries.

Confirming the 6:40 pm incident, Kericho Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) said the bus had earlier been spotted speeding through Kericho town.

“Alarmed Kericho residents had unsuccessfully attempted to stop the speeding bus by barricading the road using rocks but it descended the slope and smashed into the trailer which was trying to evade a police barricade at the police traffic check mounted near Kisumu road junction. A traffic police officer who was manning the road was also hit and was pronounced dead at Kericho District Hospital,” he said.

Sanya said the injured passengers were rushed to Kericho District Hospital as well as the private owned Siloam hospital for treatment. Four of them died while undergoing treatment in hospital.

“Most of the accident victims who were in critical condition suffered broken limbs and other soft body tissue injuries,” he said.

Sanya added that they were inquiring from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) whether the city bus was licensed to ply an up country route.

“We suspect that the bus driver wanted to take advantage of the Christmas festivities to transport passengers to different routes other than the licensed one. We are investigating whether the bus was licensed to transport passengers upcountry by NTSA,” said Sanya.

Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simeon Kimutai who was one of the first responders, blamed the accident on the bus driver being unfamiliar with the road.

“The bus ordinary operates a city route and the driver wasn’t familiar with the Kericho-Kisumu highway. This is the reason Public Services Vehicles should not be allowed to take routes other than those they were licensed to ply,” he said.

The motor vehicles wreckages were towed to Kericho Police station.