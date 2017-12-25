Journey to Canaan still on, Raila assures supporters

| Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 20:55, Updated December 25th 2017 at 21:00 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga with his brother Oburu Oginga at Nyamira ACK church in Bondo Siaya county on 25th December 2017. (Collins Oduor, standard)

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga seized this year's Christmas holiday to reach out to the nuclear family, extended family and friends in Nyanza.

Raila roamed around Siaya and Kisumu counties in a very cheerful mood, visiting friends whom he has missed for many months due to his tight political engagement.

Among those he visited is Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo at his home. During the visit, Raila met and interacted with several locals whom he allowed to pose for a photo with him.

In some instances, he was mocked by enthusiastic members of the public who were eager to shake hands and see him take oath as president.

Some flushed copies of the Holy Bible and dared him to take oath without further delay as the People's President.

But with a prolonged humble smile, Raila implored on them to be patient and wait for the opportune time as he has indicated he will do so come early next year.

The Opposition has maintained that unity talks must focus on how to win back the faith of millions of Kenyans who did not take part in repeat Presidential elections.

''We want nothing short of electoral reforms, justice and equity,'' Orengo said. Raila too has maintained nobody can gag or block his oath.

His Christmas was resilient as he assured and gave a ray of hope to fans that the journey Canaan is still on course and that they should not lose faith in him and the coalition.

''As we prepare to usher in the New Year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, the darkest hour is always just before the dawn,'' he asserted.

Raila recalled how his fans lost their valuable lives in the democratic struggle to liberate this country from imperial leadership and democratic recession and insisted on Justice.

He claimed that their lives will not go in vein and that the struggle for electoral justice and equity, will have to be achieved in the long run.

''To those who unfortunately lost their loved ones in the hands of police brute force, we shall not forget them. We'll do everything it takes to ensure the deaths don't go in vein.''

While holidaying in his home turf, he shuttled in some of the neighboring villages around his Opoda home just walking on foot and greeting families.

The Opposition leader was all full of hope, happiness, and good feelings as he was treated to traditional folklores at Odhiambo's home.

Earlier on the eve of Christmas, Raila together with his elder brother Dr Oburu Odinga held a party cum family meeting at his Opoda home.

Sources disclosed to The Standard that at the meeting, they congratulated Dr Oburu for his recent nominations to the East Africa Legislative Assembly and wished him well.

At the meeting, was nearly all members of their family including Dr Wenwa Akinyi, former Consul General at the Kenya Consulate, Los Angeles.

Former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga attended earlier meeting but excused herself and left for Nairobi on a special mission.

During the family meeting in Bondo, they took a retreat to his legendary home in Nyamira where they held special prayers in memory of their deceased father.

Later, they took grandchildren and guests round the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum to see some of the traditional artifacts that signified his heroism.

Raila was accompanied by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Eala MP Dr Oburu, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Bondo MP Gedion Ochanda, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi.

They were also joined by Mama Ida Odinga, guests, a number of MCAs, friends and residents.