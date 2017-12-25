Government has ignored High Court order on patients' detention Previous Story
Family of five perish in suspected arson attack

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 11:15, Updated December 25th 2017 at 11:24 GMT +3

Five members of a family were burnt to death in a suspected arson attack on Saturday night in Kamgundho, Migori County.

The victims were a woman, her three children and a family friend believed to have inherited her after the death of her husband several years ago.

37 die in a Philippines mall fire

Another child survived the inferno that also razed their house.

Residents pointed an accusing finger to the wife of the inheritor whom they said was against the relationship.

Witnesses told The Standard that they were awoken by loud screams around midnight and when they came out, they saw huge flames and smoke at the homestead.

When they reached the homestead, they saw one of the victims, Damiano Osuju, struggling to come out while still in flames. He however collapsed and died shortly thereafter.

Area chief Samuel Onjiko said attempts to save the family were futile.

They however managed to pull out the mother of the three alive and rushed her to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“I got a report after midnight that a family house was on fire and we rushed there, only to find the house had been razed,” said Mr Onjiko.

Onjiko noted that they later found the bodies of the three children that had been burnt beyond recognition.

Tears as two minors perish in fire tragedy

“The man was taking care of the woman after her husband died,” said the chief.

Following the incident, police arrested Osuju’s wife.

Migori County Commander Joseph Nthege confirmed the incident saying the victims had been identified as Osuju, Lensa Aoko and her three children.

