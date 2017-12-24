Kalonzo’s special message to Kenyans

| Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 19:10, Updated December 24th 2017 at 19:15 GMT +3

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans to embrace unity, forgiveness, brotherly concern and gratitude as everyone looks towards an optimistic start to the New Year.

In a press statement Sunday afternoon Kalonzo said the country is at a pivotal point in its history, where once again Kenyans find themselves in the valley of decision; this time whether to ascend to a new era of true democracy, through electoral integrity and legitimacy or descend further into the abyss of electoral malpractice and injustice, by accepting and moving on.

“Many are still weeping from the agony of the repercussions of the flawed 2017 General Elections. Millions of Kenyans had hoped that the expression of their will in exercise of their sovereign right to self-determination would have culminated in a fruitful electoral process, through the institutions which they mandated to be the custodians of democracy.”

He said many families are still mourning the loss of their loved ones who were felled by security forces and as a result the country has remained deeply divided on political and ethnic lines.

“But there is hope. Hope for a better Kenya. Hope for a united Kenya. A Kenya whose institutions and leadership facilitate the exercise of true democracy. A Kenya whose people will not allow corruption and self aggrandizement be part of its national values. A Kenya we can believe in, whose hope for a better tomorrow will no longer be dimmed.”